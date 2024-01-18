Marcus Stoinis And Naveen-Ul-Haq Joins Durban’S Super Giants

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Australian World Cup winner Marcus Stoinis and Afghanistan bowler Naveen
haq joined Durban's Super Giants (DSG) for the remainder of the SA20.
Stoinis replaces West Indies Nicholas Pooran, bolstering the in-form DSG squad who are currently second on the table with three wins out of three. The 34-year-old Perth native is a veteran of 127 international matches across formats for Australia, and a further 250 T20I matches worth of experience.
Stoinis also plays for Indian Premier League outfit Lucknow Super Giants, the affiliate of Durban's Super Giants.Afghanistan's Naveen
Haq has also linked up with the DSG squad ahead of their big clash against Pretoria Capitals on Thursday.
Ul-Haq comes in for Richard Gleeson, bringing with him his vast global T20 experience.
Commenting on the new faces, SA20 league Commissioner Graeme Smith said:“We've had an action-packed start to the opening week of Season 2 with some high-quality cricket and entertainment on show. We can see the teams pulling out all the stops and bringing in some world-class players into their squads, it's great to have the calibre of these players joining the League.”
