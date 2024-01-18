Trump Chaos Vs Bidening Time In A Broken America

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Many Americans feel broken and people are split on immigration and very divisive issues like gender or abortion and go for former president Donald Trump.

His victory in Iowa is proof of this. But the country is doing better than ever. A belief crisis blinds many. The US needs to restore its cultural unity, starting with accepting the reality of a new creeping war that could defeat the nation and smash the world.

Perhaps judging a country from afar is vain and impossible, especially one so openly full of contradictions and blinding lights. These lights make things harder to see than shadows in a dark room – they totally cancel one's vision.

Yet, America is the hub and the keystone of the present world system and anything happening there has tectonic reflexes elsewhere.

The presidential election in November will sway the course of wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, the fate of continents, Asia around China, and Europe around the EU. The world order will be dramatically changed, and perhaps not for the best.

The US presidential election is a global issue, and although we can't vote and can't be elected in it, we feel a duty to voice our concerns and offer them to American fellows as a word of counsel. America's plights are our own plight, as we can't say we are not Americans.

These elections are actually about Biden and ought to be because he is the incumbent president. But the ex-president and now favored contender in the polls is Donald Trump. Perhaps it is right to start there.

Bret Stephens took an original, critical view of his strengths:

He warns that the appeal to democracy, strongly voiced by Biden last month, could fall flat with moderate voters. Perhaps there is a new and old impatience with the cumbersome and roundabout ways of the democratic process.

It is less effective day-to-day and does not communicate well as one man alone. There is skepticism about trying Trump in court now on charges difficult to understand for most people, like tax fraud or those about the January 6, 2021“insurrection.”

Donald Trump supporters lay siege to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Image: Facebook Screengrab

On these pages, on January 7, 2021, we called the urgency to prevent the return of that“Epiphany”

because tolerating the intolerant destroys the basis of a democratic process. In fact, Trump flaunts and breaks democratic rules and conventions, and he has a comprehensive plan to reform all democratic institutions.

His opponents, like Ian Bassin, in ex-president Obama's team, reportedly argued :“Our democracy rests on a foundation of trust - trust in elections, trust in institutions. And you know what scares me the most about Trump? It's not the sledgehammer he's taken to the structure of our national house. It's the termites he's unleashed into the foundation.”

Still, Stephen's arguments may cut little or no ice with people who feel broken without care from anybody.

Stephen astutely writes:“Brokenness has become the defining feature of much of American life: broken families, broken public schools, broken small towns and inner cities, broken universities, broken health care, broken media, broken churches, broken borders, broken government.

“At best, they have become shells of their former selves. And there's a palpable sense that the autopilot that America's institutions and their leaders are on - brain-dead and smug - can't continue... If you're saying it's 'Morning in America' when 77% of Americans think the country is on the wrong track, you're preaching to the wrong choir - and the wrong country.”

Americans feel crime is going up, and it is a serious political issue. However, recent FBI data show that violent crime actually dropped nationwide in 2022 while property crime jumped.

The broken people are not only with Trump; they are also with the Democrats, believing sometimes weird theories. They stopped trusting mainstream America. Maybe this is the real heart of the matter. Maybe in America, the social difference is no longer between blue or white collar, that dominated much of the past century.

Rather, it's about being broken or not. Perhaps most feel broken or that being broken and dealing with broken people is part of their lives. They are branded and scorched in their soul for it and don't see another chance.

But the United States was founded by people searching for a second chance, a new beginning and redemption.“Broken” is part of the American identity. But these people may feel mainstream society, controlled by the elites, doesn't give them a second chance.

Then, they think they have to take things into their own hands. But it's impossible in modern and complex societies. Somebody has to help them out. So, the question becomes: who is going to give them redemption?