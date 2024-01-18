Visalaw.Ai Launches GEN 1.0: A Revolutionary AI-Powered Legal Research Tool For Immigration Law Firms

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Visalaw, a pioneering technology firm in the legal sector, is excited to announce the launch of GEN 1.0 , an innovative legal research product specifically tailored to immigration law firms, built on American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) content. GEN is the only GPT designed for immigration lawyers powered by AILA resources. Gen's initial release is exclusively available to AILA members.



AILA President Farshad Owji stated, "GEN is designed to transform the way immigration lawyers access and utilize legal information, leveraging the power of AI to enhance research and perform a variety of legal tasks. This exciting collaboration with Visalaw is an excellent example of AILA's commitment to delivering the latest in cutting-edge technology and resources to its members, and enhancing the practice of immigration law."

Introducing GEN 1.0 - The First Step in an Evolving Journey:



Unique Content: GEN 1.0 offers immediate access to an extensive array of critical U.S. Immigration laws, publications, articles, and resources, providing lawyers with the most pertinent and current information available. In addition, GEN 1.0 is also powered by select AILA resources that are not publicly available.

Powered by OpenAI's GPT-4: As an initial offering, GEN 1.0 harnesses the advanced capabilities of GPT-4, tailored to the unique demands of legal firms, setting the stage for continuous enhancements in AI-driven legal research.

Commitment to Privacy and Security: The No Retention API feature in GEN 1.0 ensures complete privacy, with a promise that user data remains unseen and unused by OpenAI for training purposes.

User Managed Data: Emphasizing data sovereignty, GEN 1.0 allows lawyers to fully control their data, with options to delete or modify it within the Gen document library.

Designed for Lawyers: GEN 1.0 demystifies AI technology with its user-friendly interface, making it a practical tool for daily legal research. Team Collaboration and Management: This initial release facilitates seamless team integration and management, offering customizable permissions for effective collaboration.

Transparent and Introductory Pricing:

Visalaw is introducing GEN 1.0 at a competitive price of $220 per user/month (billed annually), inclusive of legal research, summarization, Document Q&A, PrivateGPT, and a complete immigration law library. An Enterprise plan with extended features and dedicated support is also available. For a limited time only, an introductory price of $180 per user/month (billed annually) will be available for early adopters.

About Ai

Visalaw is a software spinoff of Siskind Susser P.C. , an established U.S. immigration law firm. Visalaw is committed to reshaping the future of immigration law. The launch of GEN 1.0 is just the beginning, with a roadmap of continuous improvements and updates planned to ensure that GEN remains at the forefront of legal research technology.

For more information or to request access to GEN 1.0, please visit Visalaw .

About AILA

Founded in 1946, the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, voluntary bar association that provides continuing legal education, professional services, information, and expertise to more than 16,000 attorneys who practice and teach immigration law. Please visit aila for more information.

