Just In Time GCP Announces New Leadership For Consulting & Partnership Programs

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Ashley Bates Transitions to Sr. Director Consulting & Partnerships at Just in Time GCP

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Just in Time GCP, a Clinical business & technology and TMF Services company, announces that Ashley Bates has transitioned into the role of Sr. Director Consulting & Partnerships. In this role, Bates will leverage her strength in building relationships to lead the continued growth of Just in Time GCP's consulting practice. She will also be responsible for expanding partnerships to build alliances with organizations that complement the work at Just in Time GCP with a focus on embedding innovation into our service offerings.

"I am honored to lead an exceptional group of consultants at Just in Time GCP, and I'm excited to strengthen our presence within the industry as we expand our capabilities and join forces with partners," said Bates. "It's been an amazing journey already with many opportunities; I'm looking forward to this next chapter."

Ashley has spent her career in the technology and pharma consulting space and has an innate ability to not only understand the technology but has a vision for how that technology can best be applied in the clinical development world. She has been a member of the Just in Time GCP team for the past several years, where she has led Client Engagement and Operations. As Just in Time GCP begins to execute its growth strategy, Bates is ideally suited to focus on building the Consulting practice, developing key partnerships, and bringing innovation to all levels of the organization.

"Ashley has been a key member of my executive team for the past year," said Donna Dorozinsky, Founder & CEO of Just in Time GCP. "Her ability to focus on the client and mentor her team while balancing relationships with employees, clients, and partners, makes her ideally suited for this role and a key part of our future growth."

About Just in Time GCP

Just in Time GCP is a clinical compliance services and consulting company that supports pharma and biotechnology companies in managing their clinical trials. They are experts in Good Clinical Practice (GCP) compliance, inspection preparedness, TMF management, clinical technology implementation and optimization, and the processes that support clinical trial management and oversight. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

Alycia Hannum

Head Human Resources

[email protected]

215-343-4484

SOURCE: Just in Time GCP

View the original press release on newswire.