True Crime Podcast Series Seeks Justice For Young Mother Murdered In 1985

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) The Minds of Madness Announces the Release of an Investigative Four-Part Podcast Series: 'Who Killed Jennifer?'

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / The Minds of Madness, a critically acclaimed true crime podcast, is set to release a gripping four-part investigative series on the unsolved murder of Jennifer Lynn Shirm - a young mother found brutally murdered on May 29, 1985, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Who Killed Jennifer?

The Minds of Madness podcast is set to release an investigative four-part series reexamining Jennifer Lynn Shirm's original homicide investigation from nearly 40 years ago.

Jennifer's tragic death was among seven homicides in the Albuquerque area in the '80s, all bearing a striking similarity - a lack of evidence at the crime scene. Now, almost 40 years later, The Minds of Madness dusts off Jennifer's case files and reexamines the original investigation while looking into the possibility of a serial killer.

The podcast series will feature emotional interviews with Jennifer's son Andres "Andy" Shirm, one of Jennifer's only surviving relatives. Also known as "SicKTaniK" in the music industry, Andy also shares a gut-wrenching perspective on how music became a form of catharsis in dealing with his mother's violent murder, providing him with a sense of purpose and helping him cope with his grief.

The Minds of Madness host Tyler Allen is eager to share this important story with listeners after two years of in-depth research and investigation. "Jennifer's case has remained unsolved for far too long. In the end, we hope this series will bring exposure to her case, generate new leads and ultimately bring long-awaited justice to Jennifer and her family."

To listen to The Minds of Madness' four-part series "Who Killed Jennifer?" subscribe to The Minds of Madness, available on all major podcast platforms. Listeners can also access additional content on Instagram @themindsofmadness .

For more information about The Minds of Madness podcast and the investigative series on Jennifer Lynn Shirm, contact Tyler Allen at [email protected] or visit mindsofmadnesspodcast .

Contact Information:

Tyler Allen

Host

[email protected]

SOURCE: The Minds of Madness Podcast

View the original press release on newswire.