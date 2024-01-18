CSCIS Explains Why German Parliament Failed To Approve Provision Of Taurus Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 17, the German Bundestag did not approve the provision of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security (CSCIS) said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The document on the provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine was rejected not in essence, but because of a violation of the procedure: it was a separate document of part of the opposition, which was put to a vote without agreement with others. The next voting, drawn up correctly, will take place in the near future," the post said.

CSCIS: Ukraine Army's digitization will facilitate accounting and record keeping process

According to CSCIS, Germany is the second-largest donor of Ukraine after the United States. Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Germany has provided EUR 5.97 billion worth of assistance to the country.

"German Leopard 1 tanks, Marder IFVs, Gepard air defense systems have proven themselves on the battlefield. In 2024, the German government will allocate more than EUR 7 billion for military support to Ukraine instead of EUR 4 billion, as was previously planned," the post said.

The latest German package of assistance to Ukraine from Germany includes armored vehicles, air defense systems, trucks, UAVs, tank ammunition, communication terminals, and materials for explosive ordnance disposal.

"Ukrainians are grateful to the Germans for their strong support and are convinced that Taurus missiles that Ukraine needs today so much will still be put into service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security said.