Rebrandly Partners With Internet Watch Foundation To Bolster Internet Safety And Prevent The Spread Of Child Sexual Abuse Materials Online

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebrandly , the world's leading secure, branded link management platform, today announced a partnership with the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF ), a UK-based nonprofit dedicated to stopping child sexual abuse online. As a member of the IWF, Rebrandly plays a crucial role in combatting the online dissemination of child sexual abuse materials and making the internet a safer place for all.

The IWF's front-line analysts - in collaboration with technology companies such as Rebrandly, global law enforcement, governments, charities, and more - work to trace and remove child sexual abuse content from around the world. Still, sexual abuse imagery continues to proliferate online, with abusive images of children 7-to-10 years old increasing more than 1,000% since 2019, according to the IWF . IWF analysts assess more than 7,000 abuse reports per week - uncovering criminal images every two minutes, with the mission

of not resting "until every single record of a child being sexually abused has been removed from the internet."

Rebrandly is the most secure and trusted

platform

for managing custom short links that serve as the foundation for essential omnichannel communications. With millions of active users, Rebrandly has generated more than 1 billion links to date for brands worldwide across industries. Even with less than 0.005% of Rebrandly's link volume flagged as malicious, Rebrandly maintains stringent, constant protocols to facilitate safe online activity - and its partnership with the IWF underscores the company's sustained commitment to thwart bad actors and activity on its platform and online. Leveraging the IWF URL List and other IWF services, Rebrandly further protects its customers from misuse and immediately - with powerful AI-enabled functionality - disables links that direct people to abusive materials.

"Rebrandly works tirelessly, on behalf of all the customers and partners we serve, to ensure every piece of digital content distributed with a link is transparent and safe," said Carla Bourque, Rebrandly CEO. "Healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, and other regulated industries rely on Rebrandly to manage the integrity of their branded and secure shortened links. As vigilant as we are in helping our global customers increase the transparency, efficacy, and trust of their communications, we're equally dedicated to eradicating the distribution of child sexual abuse materials online. Our mission demands attention, prioritization, and collaboration, and through our work with the IWF, we will safeguard every link, every message, and the internet as a whole."

Rebrandly's partnership with the IWF is core to its role as an industry safety steward - leading and ensuring the highest level of internet security, compliance, and safety standards and ensuring they are enforced. Rebrandly invests deeply in security-centric innovation with password-protected links ; SOC 2 Type II certification, and engagement with strategic industry partners, including AWS, Drata, OneTrust, SafeBase, and HyperComply. In addition, the company recently launched the Rebrandly Trust Center so customers, partners, and developers can quickly learn about Rebrandly's security posture and access related documentation.

"More than ever, we need to work together to keep children safe on the internet," said Susie Hargreaves OBE, chief executive of the Internet Watch Foundation. "It is important for everyone to show they are allies in this fight and to provide a united front against the criminals who spread imagery of the sexual abuse of children and profit from their suffering and misery. Rebrandly shares our commitment to upholding the security and safety children deserve online. With their help, we will continue the battle to make the internet a hostile place for predators and abusers, and will do all we can to make sure children can learn, live, socialize, and play in peace online."

About Rebrandly

Rebrandly is the world's leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Making every link matter, Rebrandly helps companies grow traffic and revenue, improve conversion and retention rates, build brand trust, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the US, with offices in Rome and Dublin, Rebrandly serves millions of users and global brands worldwide, including Versace, Toyota, PayPal, and Zillow. For more information, please visit .

