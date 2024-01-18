Israeli Occupation Forces Arrests 60 Palestinian In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces launched a campaign of mass arrests in the West Bank from Wednesday's evening until Thursday morning, detaining at least 60 Palestinians, including the mother of a martyr who was arrested from her home in the city of Al-Khalil (Hebron).

The Commission for Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Prisoners' Society said in a joint statement that the arrests were concentrated in the governorates of Bethlehem and Al-Khalil, while the arrests were distributed in the governorates of Tulkarm, Nablus, Ramallah and Jerusalem.

The statement added that the occupation forces continued to storm the city of Tulkarm and conducted a wide field investigation for hundreds of citizens amid severe beatings, noting that there was no statistics on the number of detainees as a result of the continuation of the military operation.

The statement indicated that the number of persons detained since October seventh has increased to roughly 6,090, taking into account those who were taken hostage, those who were captured under duress, and those who were arrested from houses and at military checkpoints.

He claimed that the arrest campaigns showed the degree of crimes, abuse, and torture that residents have endured as part of the overall uptick in the West Bank provinces, in addition to the rise in the number of detainees. (end)

