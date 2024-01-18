Turkiye Urges Iran, Iraq, Pakistan To Self-Restraint

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Turkiye urged Iran, Iraq and Pakistan on Thursday to exercise self-restraint in light of the latest developments of border airstrikes between Iran and Pakistan, following the attacks in Iraq by Tehran.

"We are concerned about the developments, which started with Iranian attacks against certain targets in Iraq, then expanded with Iran's attacks on some targets inside Pakistan yesterday morning, and escalated with Pakistan's attacks on targets inside Iran this morning," The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It also reiterated that the conflict should be resolved with a sense of friendship and brotherhood, based on mutual respect for all country's sovereignty and territorial integrity within principles of international laws.

The statement called for Iran, Iraq and Pakistan to exercise self-restrain, stressing Turkiye's readiness to share its experience in peaceful resolutions of disputes.

Pakistan announced on Thursday carrying out a military attack on the Sistan and Baluchistan province, located southeast Iran, as a retaliation to Tehran's attack on the Pakistani territory of Baluchistan against an anti-Tehran group called Jaish ul-Adl.

This came after Iraq announced last Tuesday that Iran's Revolutionary Gaurd launched ballistic missiles on civilian areas in Irbil, in which Tehran claimed they aimed at anti-Tehran groups headquarters. (end)

