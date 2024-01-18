Thirty-5 Capital Unites Several Leading Pickleball Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) United

Pickleball Paddles is created

Thirty-5 Capital, LLC, a family office and private equity firm focused on sports technology and innovation companies, today announced the creation of United Pickleball Paddles (UPP) a subsidiary of their global pickleball investment sleeve, United Pickleball Properties, LLC.



The initial 3 paddle brands coming together under UPP are Paddletek, ProXR Pickleball and Boundless Pickleball .

United Pickleball Properties' mission is to advance the sport of pickleball, which includes our goal of developing the best paddles, apparel, and equipment for all players throughout the world, regardless of their skill and experience level," said Ron Saslow, Founder and Managing Partner of Thirty-5 Capital.

"Combining multiple respected brands under one entity will allow us to provide unparalleled choices for our customers, while allowing for great efficiencies for our manufacturing and distribution partners," added Saslow.

Based in Niles, Michigan, Paddletek ( ) has pioneered several state-of-the-art design and engineering techniques to craft the most advanced paddles in the sport. By maintaining a strict focus on fine-tuning its product line for all styles of play and levels of athleticism, Paddletek continues to foster a healthier, more active lifestyle to larger audiences around the world.

"Becoming part of United Pickleball Paddles significantly augments our efforts to expand globally," said Curtis Smith, Paddletek CEO. "Not only do they have a considerable amount of experience in manufacturing and logistics, but their help supporting our growth and innovation will ensure we remain at the forefront of the pickleball industry well into the future. My wife

Nanette and I are thrilled to be part of this dynamic team."



"Paddetek has been making the best paddles for me and my family for years," said Anna Leigh Waters, the Professional Pickleball Association's Number 1 ranked player in the world. "I am so excited to see them become a part of UPP and build on the Paddletek legacy."

ProXR Pickleball ( ) will continue to design and develop highly technical paddles using cutting edge technology and materials for professional and advanced players. "I love working with the R&D team at ProXR Pickleball as they are relentless in their pursuit of advancement," said 3-time Major League Pickleball Champion Zane Navratil. "It is no coincidence that more top professionals are using their paddles in competition."

Boundless Pickleball

( ) adds fun, customizable, and NCAA licensed products to the UPP family. "Students, alumni, parents, and professors love showing school pride out on the courts and appreciate the high quality yet reasonable prices. When I go to the courts on campus the longhorn paddles are everywhere," according to Pro pickleball player and University of Texas Club Pickleball Founder Jack Munro.

"This venture will accelerate the success of all 3 of these unique and important brands. We are also committed to add other strategically significant brands to the family - Stay tuned..." Saslow said with a smile.

