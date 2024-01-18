(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quality Control Laboratory Compliance - cGMPs and GLPs Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The pharmaceutical quality control laboratory serves one of the most important functions in pharmaceutical production and control. A significant portion of the cGMP regulations pertain to the quality control laboratory and product testing.

As a minimum, each pharmaceutical quality control laboratory should receive a comprehensive GMP evaluation each two years as part of the statutory inspection obligation.

This course will provide an overview of the Regulatory requirements governing QC Labs to ensure compliance with cGMP and GCP expectations. Practical examples, case studies, and hands-on activities will be used to illustrate FDA QC laboratory hot-button issues and regulatory compliance as related to the cGMP-compliant QC laboratory.

Learning Objectives



Discuss cGMPs as defined in 21 CFR 211 for Quality Control units, and how they apply to QC regulatory requirements

Discuss GCP Laboratory regulatory requirements.

Know how to efficiently address deviations and OOS results

Discuss equipment calibration, qualification, and methods validation

Explain the importance of accurately maintaining appropriate documentation Know how to implement and manage an effective Data Integrity Program

Areas Covered



USP Interpretations

Laboratory Walk-through Inspection Coverage

General GMP Requirements and Laboratory Controls

Samples, reagents and reference standards

Instrument calibration, maintenance, qualification and logbooks

Investigations and change control

Personnel qualification and training

Stability program

Raw material reduced testing program

Retention sample program

Microbiology Laboratory Controls

Media control and media growth promotion, sterility testing, methods validation

Laboratory Procedures and Documentation

SOPs, raw data, electronic records

Analytical Method Validation

Laboratory OOS: Investigations and Retesting Elements of a Robust Data Integrity Program

Who Should Attend:

This course is intended for the Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Compliance professionals who are directly involved with laboratory operations, or responsible for the compliance and auditing of laboratory systems and controls. The information in this course may be beneficial for Regulatory Affairs professionals who are responsible for FDA submissions.



QC Technicians

QC Specialist

QC Supervisors / Managers Many more...

Key Topics Covered:

10.0 RAC CREDITS



RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 10 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

DAY 01 (12:00 PM - 05:00 PM EST)



12.00 PM: Session Start

Seminar objectives review, expectations, and scope.



Review Regulations governing QC lab

QC lab layout

Equipment Overview



Qualification



Calibration



Maintenance

Documentation requirements

Personnel qualification and training

Stability program



Raw material reduced testing program Retention sample program

DAY 02 (12:00 PM - 05:00 PM EST)



Analytical Method Validation and Transfer

Data Integrity Program

OOS Investigations Customer Compliant Investigations / Adverse Events

Speakers:

Kelly Thomas

Vice President

Stallergenes Greer

Ms. Thomas has over two decades of cGMP hands-on industry experience in both pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing operations. Her experience covers all Quality Systems; as well as, all areas of validation; including, process/product validation, facilities validation, CSV and 21 CFR Part 11, test method validation, equipment/automated processes and cleaning validation.

Utilizing strategic thinking, risk based approaches, and Lean principles, she has demonstrated success in steering and managing complex projects within the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

