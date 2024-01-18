GBT Intellectual Properties Portfolio Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the“Company”), through its 50% subsidiary, GBT Tokenize Corp (“Tokenize”), is pleased to provide an update on its intellectual properties porfolio:

Tokenize has filed a continuation patent for its microchip reliability verification and auto-correction technology, which has been assigned an internal name: Epsilon. The application has been assigned serial number 18368038 and the filing date was September 14, 2023. The continuation patent aims to broaden the technology's Artificial Technology (AI) capabilities to detect and auto-correct more complex reliability violations. Epsilon is a new technology that addresses the physics of advanced semiconductor nodes with the goal of ensuring high reliability, optimal thermal design, lower power consumption, and high performance. The technology uses AI algorithms to identify reliability flaws, describe the found issues, and allow automatic correction of these reliability issues early during the integrated circuits (ICs) design phase. The continuation patent aims to improve the technology's machine learning techniques, focusing on data analysis, identification, categorization, and reasoning to optimize IC layout during automatic correction. This will allow IC designers to analyze and fix circuits early during the design phase, with higher efficiency and in real time. The application was published on December 28th, publication #: US 2023/0419012.

“Epsilon technology uses AI to detect and auto-correct reliability violations in microchips. The continuation patent aims to improve the technology's AI capabilities and make it even more effective” stated Danny Rittman, the Company's CTO.

Tokenize has been granted a patent for a new technology that can automatically generate reusable IP blocks for ICs. The patent, which was granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office on August 29, 2023, describes a system that can read circuit specifications, process rules, and constraints to automatically generate IC layout blocks, which has been assigned an internal name Phi. This technology has the potential to reduce the time and cost of designing ICs, especially for fabless IC design firms. By automating the process of generating IP blocks, design firms can focus on more complex tasks, such as system-level integration.

"We are pleased to announce the issuance of one of our major EDA patents, the Phi patent describes a technology that can read circuit specifications, process rules, and constraints to automatically generate the IC's layout block. This block can be used for various other projects. If another circuit is needed, the technology can easily generate it from scratch" said Danny Rittman, GBT's CTO.

Tokenize's predictive technology patent was granted on November 7, 2023, US Patent #: 11,809,797. The patent describes systems and methods to design and manufacture three-dimensional, multi-planar semiconductors. The technology uses AI to predict the best 3D, multi-planar shape for an integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing process. The described system considers various factors, including geometrical design rules, electrical specifications, reliability constraints, and DFM (Design for Manufacturing) guidelines. The key benefits of the described predictive technology are improved silicon yield, performance increase, power consumption reduction, and improved reliability. The invention's technology significantly increases the silicon yield by predicting the best 3D, multi-planar shape for an IC manufacturing process, leading to lower costs and shorter development times.

Tokenize's photonic, 3D, multi-planar, integrated circuits (PIC) design and manufacturing architecture, patent application, been granted as U.S. Patent No. 11,862,736 on January 2, 2024. The patent application protects photonic microchip technology, added to Tokenize's 3D, MP microchip design and manufacturing existing invention. A photonic integrated circuit (PIC), is a device that combines both electronic and photonic components on a small scale. It is designed to process and manipulate light signals instead of electrical signals, enabling faster data transfer and processing compared to traditional electronic microchips. It contains photonic components, which are components that work with light (photons). Tokenize's patent adds Photonic Technology to the next generation of high performance, bandwidth, and efficiency of PICs, making them a vital part of the high-speed technology of the future. The patent also protects 3D, MP hybrid technology, combining photonics and conventional circuits, offering advantages of photonic circuits working together with conventional ones in a 3D multiplanar structure. Tokenize plans to continue its research in the evolving photonic ICs domain, developing further pioneering advancements and new concepts.

“Tokenize plans to continue developing these technologies and making it available to design firms. We believe that this technology has the potential to revolutionize the way ICs are designed” said Mansour Khatib the Company's CEO.

There is no guarantee that the Company or Tokenize will be successful in researching, developing or implementing the above systems. In order to successfully implement these concepts, the Company and/or Tokenize will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched and fully developed, the Company and/or Tokenize would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company and/or Tokenize will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

