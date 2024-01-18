Built In Honors Telesign In Its Esteemed 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Telesign Earns Spot on Built In's Best Places to Work List

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesign , the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, has been honored in Built In's 2024 Best Places To Work Awards. Specifically, Telesign earned a place on the 100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles list. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

“At Telesign, we are passionate about harnessing the power of our people, nurturing a diverse and inclusive culture that propels our employees towards success. Our commitment extends to initiatives that actively invest in the development, health, and overall well-being of our workforce,” said Jamie Girouard, Telesign CPO.“We're honored to be recognized by Built In as a best place to work.”

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

“I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners,” says Maria Christopoulos Katris.“I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead.”

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals.

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024.

About Telesign

Telesign provides Continuous TrustTM to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world's mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company's powerful machine learning and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions provide fraud protection, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence.

Learn more at and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter at @Telesign.

Media Contact

Lauren Ward, Senior Manager of PR

Telesign

...

+1 310-227-9801