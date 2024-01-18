Hard Seltzer Market To Reach US$ 20.0 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 11.8% CAGR - [Research Report 2024]

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hard Seltzer Market 2024

The global hard seltzer market size reached US$ 7.1 Billion in 2023 & expects to reach US$ 20.0 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during 2024-2032.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Hard Seltzer Market Report 2024-2032:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Hard Seltzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global hard seltzer market share 2024 . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

How Big is the Global Hard Seltzer Market:

The global hard seltzer market size reached US$ 7.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hard Seltzer Industry:

.Health and Wellness Trends:

The global hard seltzer market is significantly driven by the rising consumer focus on health and wellness. Hard seltzers, often lower in calories and sugar compared to traditional alcoholic beverages, appeal to health-conscious consumers. This preference is particularly noticeable among millennials and Gen Z, who are increasingly mindful of their dietary choices. Moreover, the gluten-free aspect of many hard seltzers makes them an attractive option for consumers with specific dietary restrictions. The trend towards healthier lifestyles is prompting many consumers to seek out lighter, more refreshing alternatives to conventional beers and spirits, thus fueling the growth of the hard seltzer market.

.Innovative Flavors and Branding Strategies:

Innovation in flavors and strategic branding plays a crucial role in the expansion of the hard seltzer market. Manufacturers are continually experimenting with a wide range of flavors, from classic citrus to exotic fruits, catering to diverse palates and preferences. This variety not only attracts new consumers but also retains the interest of existing customers. Additionally, branding strategies that emphasize lifestyle, fun, and social engagement resonate well with younger demographics. Brands often use vibrant packaging and creative marketing campaigns to differentiate themselves in a competitive market. This focus on innovation and branding effectively broadens the appeal of hard seltzers and drives market growth.

.Increasing Convenience and Versatility:

Convenience and versatility are key factors contributing to the growth of the global hard seltzer market. These beverages, typically packaged in cans, are easy to transport and consume, making them ideal for a variety of occasions, from casual gatherings to outdoor events. The ready-to-drink format appeals to consumers seeking simplicity and ease, eliminating the need for additional ingredients or preparation. Furthermore, the light and refreshing nature of hard seltzers makes them a versatile choice, suitable for consumption year-round. This convenience, combined with their adaptability to various social settings, is making hard seltzers a popular choice, thus significantly influencing their market growth.

Global Hard Seltzer Market Trends:

The integration of sustainable practices and eco-friendly packaging is favoring the market. As environmental awareness rises, consumers are showing a preference for brands that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability. This shift is leading manufacturers to adopt biodegradable or recyclable materials in packaging and to implement more energy-efficient production processes.

Along with this, the leveraging of e-commerce platforms and social media for direct-to-consumer sales and marketing, catering to the digital-savvy generation. Additionally, collaborations with celebrities and influencers for limited-edition flavors or co-branded products are creating buzz and attracting a broader consumer base, further propelling market growth.

By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top 9 Hard Seltzer Companies Operating in the Global Industry are Given Below:

.Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD)

.Barefoot Cellars (E. & J. Gallo Winery)

.Blue Marble Cocktails Inc.

.Ficks & Co

.Future Proof Brands LLC

.Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC (The Boston Beer Company Inc)

.Lift Bridge Brewing Co.

.Oskar Blues Brewery

.White Claw Hard Seltzer

Hard Seltzer Market Report Segmentation:

Breakup by ABV Content:

.1% to 4.9%

.5% to 6.9%

.7% and Above

The 5% to 6.9% ABV segment dominates due to its optimal balance of alcohol content, appealing to a broad range of consumers seeking a moderate yet satisfying alcoholic beverage.

Breakup by Packaging Material:

.Cans

.Glass

.Others

Cans dominate the market, favored for their convenience, portability, and superior ability to preserve the quality and carbonation of the beverage.

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

.Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

.Online Stores

.Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets constitute the largest distribution channel, as they offer wide visibility, variety, and accessibility, making it easy for consumers to explore and purchase different hard seltzer brands.

Breakup by Flavor:

.Cherry

.Grapefruit

.Mango

.Lime

.Others

Cherry emerges as the leading flavor in the hard seltzer market, likely due to its universally appealing taste, which strikes a perfect balance between sweetness and tartness, catering to a diverse consumer palate.

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America holds the largest share of the hard seltzer market, driven by early adoption, high consumer awareness, and the presence of key market players who have effectively capitalized on the region's evolving alcoholic beverage preferences.

