Six Arrested For Cyber Fraud Of Rs 6.69 Crore In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 18 (IANS) Six people have been arrested for cyber fraud of Rs 6.69 crore on the pretext of providing jobs in Gurugram.

The arrested were identified as Hemant Kumar, Aditya Srivastava, Mohamed Anis, Lokesh Kumar, Aakash Parmar, Deepak and Ershad.

The police have recovered eight mobile phones and as many SIM cards from their possession.

Of 108 cases registered against them across the country, six were lodged in Haryana, the police said.

After reviewing the data of the mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused, it was found that they were involved in the Rs 6.69 crore, the police said.

During investigation, the accused revealed that they used to cheat people on the pretext of providing them jobs and OLX users, among others.

