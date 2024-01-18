Ayushi Khurana, Aditi Rathore & Neetha Shetty Reflect On Their Close-Knit Bond

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actresses Ayushi Khurana, Aditi Rathore and Neetha Shetty, who play sisters in the show 'Aangan Aapno Kaa' have opened up on their off-screen camaraderie, and revealed how they share their favourite meals and engage in endless conversations.

The show is a heartfelt tale of a daughter's unwavering love for her father. It features Ayushi as Pallavi, who has resolved to not get married as it would mean that she will have to leave her father alone as she has witnessed her sisters' priorities changing after their wedding.

Aditi and Neetha feature as the older Sharma sisters -- Tanvi, and Deepika each with extremely different personalities.

While Pallavi is a headstrong girl, who always speaks her mind, Tanvi is timid and reserved, whereas Deepika is career-oriented and resilient.

Their sisterly bond extends beyond the sets. From supporting each other to teasing one another, their life connection is like that of real sisters.

Ayushi also affectionately addresses Aditi and Neetha as their characters Tanu Di and Deepu Di even when they are not in their characters.

The trio engaged in a candid conversation, talking about the traits they share with their characters and shedding light on their close-knit relationship both on and off the screen.

Ayushi shared:“Whenever the three of us are shooting together, it is always chaos on the set. We have a typical sibling dynamic where we tease and pull each other's legs. The beautiful connection that I share with Deepu di and Tanu di onscreen is similar to the bond with my younger sister in real life.”

Calling herself an introvert, Aditi said:“I usually take time to open up to people, but with Ayushi and Neetha, there was an instant connection from day one, and thankfully, it has remained the same since. Shooting together is so much fun because of our rapport.”

Neetha added:“In Deepika's character, I see a reflection of myself -- career-oriented, dedicated to family, and navigating life's challenges with resilience. Off-screen, my bond with Ayushi and Aditi is similar to the camaraderie we share on-screen. When the cameras aren't rolling, we share endless laughs and discuss everything under the sun together. I'm extremely grateful for this warm bond with the two of them.”

The show airs on Sony SAB.

