Ride On, All On - OKAI Unveils Six Brand New E-Scooters And E-Bikes At CES 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKAI, a leading innovator in the electric mobility industry, is showcasing new products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas for the third year in a row. As a manufacturing brand of both e-scooters and e-bikes, OKAI aims to bring quality personal electric vehicles (PEVs) to everyone. This year, OKAI's team met the global retailers, dealers, media, and consumers at CES 2024.

OKAI Zippy ES51

Continue Reading

OKAI, a leading innovator in the electric micro-mobility industry, is showcasing new products at the CES2024

OKAI Booth in the Venetian Expo at CES2024 Unveiling 3 newest e-bikes: OKAI Traverse EB60, EB70, EB80; 3 new e-scooters: OKAI Zippy ES51, OKAI Panther ES800, ES40

Designed to be lightweight and affordable, the OKAI Zippy has integrated dual brakes to maximize safety. Given its 15.5 mile range and 15mph top speed, the OKAI Zippy is budget-friendly and reliable enough for a first-time rider.

OKAI Panther ES800



Boasting large 12-inch off-road vacuum fat tires, the OKAI Panther is a beast both on and off the roads with 37.3 mph top speed. Equipped with front suspensions and rear shock absorbers, the OKAI Panther can surmount any obstacle while providing superior comfort and stability. It also comes with a swappable battery design for easy replacements.

ES40

Experience a remarkable range of up to 43.5 miles on a single charge, ensuring extended journeys without interruptions. With top speed of 24 mph, the front hydraulic suspension and adjustable rear shock absorber will keep your journey smooth and comfortable no matter what terrain. Integrated bright turning-signal on both ends of handlebar is a safety feature.

OKAI Traverse EB60

The EB60 (along with the EB70 and EB80) is the only e-bike of its type to have a customizable front lighting bar for enhanced safety by heightening visibility in various riding conditions along with its minimalism design. Additionally, the EB60 comes equipped with a torque sensor for a natural pedaling sensation.

EB70

With three different start options (OKAI app, power button, or NFC card) the EB70 is a versatile e-cargo bike that has the ability to mount cargo accessory add-ons for those journeys where you just need to haul some goods with you.

EB80

A cool feature the EB80 has is that a smartphone can be mounted and used as the e-bike's display, along with charging capability so your phone doesn't run out of battery from always being on. With a max power of 700W, the EB80 has enough power to go anywhere, which is why it also has a reserved space for an AirTag, just in case you get lost.

SOURCE OKAI Inc.