Made-In-China Shines Bright At CES 2024, Kicking Off 2024 Expo Walk

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the Consumer Electronics Show serves as an industry bellwether, capturing the attention of the global audience. For several consecutive years,

Made-in-China has been a steadfast participant at CES. As the curtain fell on CES 2024 in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12, Made-in-China participated consistently, marking the beginning of its 2024 Expo Walk.

Made-in-China's booth at CES 2024.

The influencer in Made-in-China's booth being photographed.

Strategically situated on the second floor at the Venetian Expo with booth number 51259, Made-in-China showcased a 54-square-meter space in collaboration with distinguished Chinese audited suppliers. Dongguan Yixian Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Dongguan Tengxiang Electronics Co., Ltd, Guangzhou Wemaer Electronic Technology Co., LTD, and Megastek Technologies LTD joined forces to present their latest innovations.

Guangzhou Wemaer Electronic Technology Co., LTD, a key contributor, underscored their strategic emphasis on the U.S. consumer electronics market, recognizing CES as an essential event for engaging with buyers. Despite their participation in various exhibitions, CES maintained its significance as a platform consistently delivering the expected buyer traffic.

Aligned with CES's central theme of technology, Made-in-China demonstrated continuous innovation, transforming into a comprehensive platform and offering AI-related services. The integration of Made-in-China's AI services was highlighted for its potential to significantly enhance communication efficiency. The Made-in-China booth garnered attention from an array of media outlets and influencers, earning a notable mention from @George Buhnici, @francoispouzet, sparking discussions around the showcased products.

Participation in CES serves a dual role for Made-in-China. It not only connects suppliers with specialized buyers and enables direct engagement among buyers, suppliers, and Made-in-China representatives, contributing to streamlined trade processes and issue resolution.

In a revealing interview, Mr. Sufian Rafaqut from RrtSloar expressed keen interest in the new energy storage wiring harness showcased on Made-in-China. Discussing Chinese manufacturing, he emphasized, "We still rely on Chinese-manufactured products; China provides us with a diverse range of choices, and I prefer to continue sourcing from China."

The CES exhibition marked the initiation of Made-in-China's 2024 Expo Walk. In the months ahead, the platform is set to participate in several Las Vegas exhibitions, including the International Builders Show (IBS) and the National Hardware Show (NHS). Beyond Las Vegas, Made-in-China will extend its reach and attend major global expos including Germany's HANNOVER MESSE, Thailand's Manufacturing Expo, Malaysia's events, and China's Canton Fair and MEDICA. The strategic combination of online and offline approaches underscores Made-in-China's commitment to fostering prime business prospects for both global buyers and Chinese suppliers.

