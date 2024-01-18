KAZIA CONTINUES BOARD RENEWAL WITH TWO NEW APPOINTMENTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SYDNEY, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA ), an oncology-focused drug development company, is pleased to announce the appointment of pharma industry executive, Mr. Robert Apple to Kazia's Board of the Directors (the "Board") as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr. Apple brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in the pharma industry to Kazia, including 16 years with Antares Pharma, Inc. ("Antares") as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary,

and went on to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer from 2016 until its acquisition by Halozyme Therapeutics in 2022. Mr. Apple also served on the Board of Directors at Antares from 2016 until May 2022. He previously served on the Boards of Directors of InKine Pharmaceutical, PaxMedica Inc., and Kerathin Inc.

Prior to joining Antares, Mr. Apple served as Chief Operating and Financial Officer at InKine Pharmaceutical. He also held prior roles at Genaera Corporation, Liberty Technologies, and Arthur Andersen & Company. He holds a B.A. degree in accounting from Temple University, Philadelphia.

In a further renewal of the Board, Non-Executive Director Mr. Bryce Carmine has been appointed Chairman. Mr. Carmine joined the Kazia Board as a Director in 2015, following a long and distinguished career at Eli Lilly & Co. ("Lilly") where he served as Executive Vice President, and also as President for Lilly Bio-Medicines. Prior to this, he led the Global Pharmaceutical Sales and Marketing division and was a member of the Lilly's Executive Committee. Mr. Carmine previously held a series of product development portfolio leadership roles at Lilly culminating when he was named President, Global Pharmaceutical Product Development, with responsibility for the entire late-phase pipeline development across all therapeutic areas for Lilly.

Commenting on the Board appointments, Kazia's CEO Dr. John Friend said: "We are delighted that Bryce has accepted the role of Chairman and that Bob has agreed to join the Board. With deep biopharmaceutical leadership experience across finance, business development, and commercial operations, Bob's expertise and business acumen will be extremely valuable. His experience, combined with that of the other directors will ensure further oversight and stewardship of the Kazia business, as the Company is poised to enter its next phase of growth."

About

Kazia Therapeutics

Limited

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA ) is an oncology-focused drug development

company,

based in

Sydney,

Australia.

Our lead program is paxalisib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K / Akt / mTOR pathway, which is

being developed to treat multiple forms of brain cancer. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016,

paxalisib is or has been the subject of ten clinical trials in this disease. A completed Phase II study in

glioblastoma reported promising signals of clinical activity in 2021, and a pivotal study, GBM AGILE, is completed, with final data expected in first half of CY2024. Other clinical trials are ongoing in brain

metastases,

DMGs,

and

primary CNS lymphoma, with several of these having reported encouraging interim data.

Paxalisib

was

granted Orphan

Drug

Designation

for

glioblastoma by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) in February 2018, and Fast Track Designation for glioblastoma by the US FDA in August 2020. In addition, paxalisib was granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designatio

and Orphan Designation by the US FDA for DIPG

in

August 2020,

and

for

atypical

teratoid /

rhabdoid

tumors in

June 2022

and

July

2022, respectively.

Kazia is also developing EVT801, a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3, which was licensed from Evotec SE in April 2021. Preclinical data has shown EVT801 to be active against a broad range of tumor types and has provided evidence of synergy with immuno-oncology agents. A Phase I study in advanced solid tumors

commenced

recruitment

in

November

2021.

For

more

information,

please visit



or

follow

us

on

Twitter @KaziaTx.

