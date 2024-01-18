Visibly Launches Real-Time Video Consultations Through Merger With Eyecarelive

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Visibly , a leading healthcare technology company, is thrilled to announce the merger of Visibly and EyecareLive . As the developer of the world's first FDA-cleared online visual acuity test, Visibly is committed to growing convenient access to quality vision care nationwide. In collaboration with EyecareLive, Visibly will launch real-time video visits between optometrists and patients, allowing for more comprehensive vision consultations. EyecareLive also brings technology to Visibly allowing remote comprehensive eye exams to supplement care when a doctor is not available to increase accessibility and care options.

Continue Reading

EyecareLive is a digital tool enabling eye care professionals to improve efficiency and provide care to patients when and where they need it. The EyecareLive platform includes eye health monitoring tools, real-time video visits, HIPAA-compliant messaging, virtual testing, and built-in e-prescribe and e-commerce functionality. Through this merger, both companies are poised to advance the accessibility and quality of online vision care services, providing a technology solution that benefits both patients and practitioners.

This strategic partnership aligns seamlessly with our efforts to expand convenient vision care to patients nationwide.

Post this

"We are excited to join the Visibly team to make digital eye care more accessible and affordable. EyecareLive's and Visibly's mission has been to bring innovation to the eyecare industry," said Raj Ramchandani, CEO of EyecareLive. "With Visibly FDA-approved online vision tests and EyecareLive's comprehensive telehealth platform which was developed by renowned doctors of Optometry in compliance with the American Optometric Association position statement regarding telemedicine, we are better equipped to achieve our mission."

This merger exemplifies Visibly's commitment to creating innovative solutions and advancements in digital healthcare. The fusion of EyecareLives's technology and Visibly's online visual acuity test enhances the patient-doctor experience of digital vision care, empowering eye care professionals to provide more comprehensive and personalized care to their patients.

"We are excited about the possibilities the merger with

EyecareLive brings. This strategic partnership aligns seamlessly with our efforts to expand convenient vision care to patients nationwide," added Brent Rasmussen, Visibly's CEO. "Together, we aim to elevate the standard and reach of online vision care."

ABOUT VISIBLY

Visibly is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, building digital vision care solutions that enable patient choice and provider capacity. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily and make other aspects of vision care more convenient and accessible to everyone.

SOURCE Visibly