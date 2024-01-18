Jack Chu Joins Legacy As Vice President Of Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Sperm Company brings on veteran VP of Technology to Enhance Technology as Company Continues to Achieve Rapid Scale



NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy, the leading sperm company in the United States, welcomes Jack

Chu as the new Vice President of Technology to create robust, scalable systems as the company continues to grow. Chu's extensive experience in technology leadership paired with his proven track record of driving innovation within high-growth companies, positions him as a key player in Legacy's ongoing commitment to technological advancement and continuous innovation.

Before joining Legacy, Chu served as the Chief Technology Officer at Modern Age, a healthtech company dedicated to improving global life expectancy. Prior to that, he built and led technology teams at Away and Bonobos, where he consistently developed and implemented scalable infrastructure to drive growth. Chu's successful tenures demonstrate his deep understanding of the evolving technology landscape and make him a strong fit to bring Legacy to the next technological level.

Legacy sets themselves apart from traditional clinics by providing a seamless digital experience which takes users through a comprehensive ordering process and then follows up with an in-depth user dashboard to view results and kit statuses in real time. This is all in addition to their state of the art labs in Hoboken and San Antonio and multi-site cryopreservation facilities across the United States. Looking ahead, the technology team is dedicated to enhancing the user experience and driving new offerings and opportunities.

"We are delighted to have Jack Chu as our Vice President of Technology. His proven track record and strategic vision align perfectly with Legacy's commitment to advancing sperm testing and freezing solutions," said Khaled Kteily, CEO and Founder of Legacy. "Jack's leadership will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and provide the best services to our clients."

As Vice President of Technology, Chu will oversee Legacy's technology initiatives, driving the development and implementation of advanced solutions to enhance the overall user experience. He will play a pivotal role in shaping Legacy's technological roadmap, ensuring the seamless integration of technology into the company's offerings.

"I am thrilled to join Legacy and bring my brand-led e-commerce and healthcare experience to advance Legacy's impact on male fertility care," said Chu. "Legacy's pioneering approach, offering at-home sperm testing and preservation, resonates with my belief that technology can greatly advance health care accessibility. Specifically, some of the opportunities I see are elevating the website customer experience and the tech powering it, finding ways to use the wealth of data we have access to to further educate our customers about their sperm health, and upgrading our laboratories to further ensure our customers trust and safety."

Legacy, founded in 2018 at Harvard University, is dedicated to providing accessible, at-home sperm testing and freezing services, STI testing, DNA Fragmentation testing, sperm health

consultations, and sperm health

supplements. The company has successfully served over 25,000 patients, forging partnerships with leading health plans, fertility benefits providers, US military programs, and financing merchants.

To learn more about Legacy and its innovative fertility solutions, please visit

.

ABOUT GIVE LEGACY, INC.

Legacy is the largest sperm clinic in North America, offering customers the ability to test their sperm from the comfort of their home and preserve their fertility for future use. Legacy's fertility solutions are trusted by leading health plans, employee benefits providers, and the US Department of Veterans Affairs to reduce costs and drive better outcomes by prioritizing male-factor fertility. Founded at Harvard University in 2018, Legacy pioneered direct access to male fertility information, allowing customers to test for semen analysis, DNA fragmentation analysis, STI testing, and cryopreserve their sperm without leaving their homes. Legacy is currently available across the United States and is the only online sperm clinic to offer both post-thaw analysis and multi-site storage for maximum viability and security of all samples. To learn more about Legacy, visit us at givelegacy.

SOURCE Legacy