Salona Global Finalizes Name Change To Evome Medical Technologies To Reflect Turn Around And New Innovation Focus; Restructures Board Of Directors

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salona Global Medical Device Corporation (the ‎‎‎" Company ") ‎‎(TSXV:SGMD), is pleased to announce its corporate name change to Evome Medical Technologies Inc. on January 22, 2024, and trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange will commence under the ticker symbol "EVMT" on January 22, 2024. The name change reflects the Company's commitment as a high-tech physical therapy medical device company. Appointed in June 2023, Mr. Seckler has successfully implemented strategic imperatives that have resulted in the establishment of the new Evome Medical Technologies Inc:



18.5% revenue growth for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 (compared to the previous quarter), management expects revenue growth to continue into 2024.

29% gross profit growth for the quarter ending September 30, 2023 (compared to the previous quarter), management expects gross profit growth to continue into 2024.

Generated positive Adjusted EBITDA ‎(defined below) ‎of $749,425 for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, management expects positive Adjusted EBITDA growth to continue into 2024.

Announced plans to launch two new Biodex products, the SpaceTek KneeTM (November 17, 2023) and the Biodex Reactive Step Trainer (December 18, 2023), into the private physical therapy market that has ten times the amount of customers than the institutional market current Biodex products are marketed to.1

Reduced Biodex acquisition debt by US$428,237 in the third quarter and extended the balance of the ‎debt until July 2025 pursuant to the ‎previously announced forbearance agreement.‎

Restructured the management team and Board of Directors with a focus on innovation focused managers and board members with the most recent change coming from Leslie Cross retiring from the Board of Directors. Refocused the capital markets communication with new investor presentation ( ) in advance of attending the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from January 19-21, 2024.

Mr. Seckler expressed,“Now that we generated revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA, we are prioritizing the creation of new products and strengthening our ability to innovate in the rapidly expanding physical rehabilitation and recovery market.” In closing, Mr. Seckler stated,“Our focus is on product innovation, and we are structuring Evome to be in a position for continuous growth. The recent changes, such as reducing debt, adding new distribution agreements, and the restructuring of the board, solidify our commitment to sustained success.” For more information please contact:‎‎ Mike Seckler

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 1 (800) 760-6826

Email: ...‎ Non-GAAP Measures This press release refers to“Adjusted EBITDA” which is a non-GAAP and non-IFRS financial ‎measure that does ‎not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP or IFRS. The ‎Company's presentation of this financial ‎measure may not be comparable to similarly titled ‎measures used by other companies. This non-GAAP financial measure assists the Company's ‎management in comparing its operating performance over time because certain items may ‎obscure underlying business trends and make comparisons of long-term performance difficult, ‎as they are of a nature and/or size that occur with inconsistent frequency or relate to discrete ‎acquisition plans that are fundamentally different from the ongoing operating plans of the ‎Company. The Company's management also believes that presenting this measure allows ‎investors to view the Company's performance using the same measures that the Company ‎uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.‎ “Adjusted EBITDA” is defined as net loss excluding interest expense, provision for income ‎taxes, depreciation of property and equipment, amortization of right-of-use asset, amortization ‎of intangible asset, foreign exchange (loss) gain, other income, provision for impairment, ‎change in fair value of contingent consideration, transaction costs, and stock-based ‎compensation.‎ The following table provides reconciliation between net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA:‎

For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30 September 30 September 30 September 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Loss $ 2,988,468 $ (9,801,081 ) $ 209,881 $ (14,045,048 ) Interest Expense 641,466 196,788 1,373,998 432,005 Provision for income taxes 9,561 (69,033 ) 48,105 (214,750 ) Depreciation of property and equipment 273,092 172,654 722,422 313,594 Amortization of right-of-use asset 518,873 133,991 1,441,014 304,027 Amortization of intangible asset 392,615 254,706 1,093,714 718,716 Foreign exchange (loss) gain 80 62,971 (4,438 ) 66,904 Other income (1,185,110 ) (1,252 ) (2,000,671 ) (1,300 ) Provision for impairment - - - 5,527,913 Change in fair value of earnout consideration - - (1,165,697 ) 2,451,600 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3,542,325 ) 8,053,337 (3,269,230 ) 2,659,329 Transaction costs 72,839 838,957 607,151 2,407,366 Severance Expenses 315,569 - 544,318 - Stock based compensation 264,637 378,683 1,001,733 1,306,341 Adjusted EBITDA $ 749,765 $ 220,721 $ 602,300 $ 1,926,697

Additional Information

Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts in this press release are expressed in Canadian ‎dollars.‎

