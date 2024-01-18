Poland Cigarettes Market Assessment And Forecasts To 2027, Philip Morris Continues To Dominate The Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Cigarettes - Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Polish cigarette market is expected to register a positive value CAGR over 2022-27. Filter cigarettes was the largest segment during 2022. Convenience stores is the leading channel for the distribution of cigarettes. Philip Morris International, Japan Tobacco, Imperial Brands, and British American Tobacco are the top companies in the Polish cigarettes market.

Report Scope & Segmentation



Market Context : The report provides a comparative analysis of the value shares of the Poland in the Eastern Europe and global cigarettes category. Additionally, the per capita expenditure of cigarettes in the Poland is also compared with the Eastern Europe and global levels.

Market Size and Structure : The report offers an overview of the growth at a category level and provides an analysis of cigarettes category. This category is analyzed by value, volume, and CAGR for the period 2017-27. The section also includes value analysis of segments, and value and volume analysis of sub-segments segments under category for the period 2017-2027.

Production and Trade : Provides analysis on per capita expenditure of cigarettes in the Poland, by category, compared to the Eastern Europe and global markets. Further, analysis of the leading distribution channels at the category level in 2022. The consumer category reports cover the following eight distribution channels: cash & carries and warehouse clubs, convenience stores, department stores, e-retailers, hypermarkets & supermarkets, cigarettes specialists, vending machines, and other general retailers.

Taxation: It covers the taxation landscape in the country and its effects on the cigarettes category

Manufacturers and Brands : The report provides an analysis on leading companies by category in 2022 and analyzes the market share and growth of private label in the category.

The Smoking Population : The report covers the consumption of cigarettes by gender in the Poland.

Operating Constraints : The report covers the impact of policies and regulation on cigarettes category in the Poland.

Prospects and Forecasts: The report covers forecast analysis of categories in the cigarettes category

Macroeconomic analysis : The report also provides an outlook on macroeconomic indicators in the Poland, with a detailed summary of the economy, labor market, and demographics. Time period: The report provides category value and volume data, including category level data for the period 2017-27. Distribution channel data is of 2022, and company data is included for 2022.

Key Highlights



Per capita consumption of cigarettes was higher in Poland than the global but lower than the regional levels in 2022

Imports of cigarettes in Poland registered an increase in 2022

Poland exports highest number of cigarettes to Germany

Convenience stores was the leading distribution channel in the cigarettes category Philip Morris International Inc was the leading company in the cigarettes category

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Introduction

Part 2: Market Context



Value growth analysis by region PCC and PCE of Poland compared to global and Eastern Europe markets

Part 3: Market Size and Structure



Market size analysis

Market size analysis - category: cigarettes

Segment analysis : cigarettes Sub-segment analysis: cigarettes

Part 4: Production and Trade



Production - cigarettes

Imports - cigarettes Exports - cigarettes

Part 5: Taxation and Pricing



Taxation - cigarettes Retail prices - cigarettes

Part 6: Retail Distribution

Channel share analysis - cigarettes

Part 7: Manufacturers and Brands



Leading companies by volume share - cigarettes Brand share analysis of top five companies - cigarettes

Part 8: Smoking Population

Smoking population, by gender

Part 9: Operating Constraints

Part 10: Prospects and Forecasts

Cigarettes growth analysis

Part 11: Macroeconomic Analysis



GDP growth and inflation

Population growth

Labor market trend

Economic summary, labor market trends and demographic trends

Poland risk index (GCRI) 2022 Poland risk analysis - compared to global and Eastern Europe markets

Company Coverage:



Philip Morris International

Japan Tobacco

Imperial Brands British American Tobacco

