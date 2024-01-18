Kristen Christy, Co-Creator Of 9-8-8 Suicide Lifeline, Calls For Action On National Resilience Day, March 4, 2024.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

National Resilience Day, March 4, 2024

Mental health advocate & resilience trainer Kristen Christy speaks candidly about the need for a collective effort to build resilience.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mental health advocate and resilience trainer Kristen Christy, the co-creator of the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline , speaks candidly about the importance of mental health and the need for a collective effort to build resilience in her most recent interviews.As the nation approaches National Resilience Day on Monday, March 4th, Christy issued a call to action, urging individuals to make a phone call or send a text message to check in on those around them and share a resource."In the face of ongoing challenges and uncertainties, it's more important than ever to prioritize our mental health and the well-being of our loved ones," said Christy. "A simple phone call or text message can make a world of difference in someone's life."Christy has dedicated her life to her walk of faith, giving her a platform to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in the face of adversity, emphasizing the importance of fostering resilience in communities nationwide."National Resilience Day serves as a powerful reminder that we all have the ability to bounce back, and“March 4th and conquer” our setbacks, challenges, adversities, disappoints, challenges, and insecurities with HOPE and the abundant life," said Christy.She urged people to proactively reach out to friends, family members, colleagues, or anyone who might be struggling. "We have a duty, an obligation, a calling, to be the wingman or battle buddy and make the time to share and care," said Christy. "Just one call can activate resilience and make a positive impact on someone's life."During her most recent interviews, Christy highlights the significance of the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, a confidential, national resource that provides free and confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress."The 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a vital resource that offers immediate support and guidance to individuals in need," said Christy. "It's crucial that we continue to spread awareness about this lifeline and encourage people to reach out for help when they need it or someone they care about needs it."Christy concluded her remarks by reiterating the importance of collective action in promoting mental health and building resilience. "Together, we can create a more supportive and resilient society where everyone feels protected, respected, and connected to thrive," she said.For more information about Kristen Christy and her work, visitAbout Kristen ChristyKristen Christy is a sought-after international speaker, author, and resilience expert. Through her lived experience with a stroke at 15, loss of her first husband to suicide after a deployment, her sons' attempts, and the disappearance of her oldest son, she has dedicated her life to empowering individuals, teams, and organizations to thrive in the face of adversity. As the co-creator of the 9-8-8 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, Kristen is a passionate advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.With her extensive background in organizational development, leadership, and psychology, as well as her own personal experiences overcoming adversity, Kristen is uniquely positioned to inspire and motivate audiences to build resilience, enhance well-being, and create a more positive and fulfilling life. Because there is power in today, there is HOPE for tomorrow.

