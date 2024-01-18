THE RIG. A World-First Adventure Tourism Destination Announces Its Masterplan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Birds eye view of THE RIG.

THE RIG. Logo

Public Investment Fund Logo

Project will feature three hotels, 11 restaurants, over 70 attractions, a 6,000- person multi-purpose arena, an amusement park, a splash park, and more.

DAMMAM, SAUDI ARABIA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- . Committed to sustainable tourism practices, edutainment, and exploration.. World's best engineers & designers engaged to develop the project.From Concept to Reality: Today sees the unveiling of the Masterplan for a new and spectacular development in adventure tourism by Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), a closed joint stock company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia – one that is poised to captivate thrill-seekers and leisure travellers alike. Imagine a one-of-a-kind experience that will not only push the boundaries of adventure tourism but also stands as a testament to engineering ingenuity, welcome to THE RIG. - the latest addition to Saudi Arabia's ambitious vision to redefine the global tourism landscape.THE RIG. is a world first adventure tourism destination on an offshore platform inspired by Saudi Arabia's rich oil and gas heritage. Comprising three interconnected offshore platforms and a fully repurposed jack up rig, it will seamlessly combine design and experience to offer an unparalleled adventure destination.This ambitious project will feature three hotels, 11 restaurants, over 70 attractions, a 6,000-person multi-purpose arena, an amusement park, a splash park, and more. Whether you are an extreme sports enthusiast or someone seeking a more relaxed experience, THE RIG. will cater to visitors of all ages and adventure levels.But it is not just about adventure. THE RIG. is committed to sustainable tourism practices, edutainment, and exploration. Ensuring compliance with local and international codes and standards to guarantee safety and functionality, visitors will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Saudi Arabia's oil and gas heritage through the world's first immersive theatre on a repurposed jack up rig. Making it a place where they can have extreme fun, embark on a new adventure, and learn something new all at once.Located 40 kilometres (about 24.85 mi) from the Arabian Gulf coastline, near Juraid Island, THE RIG., is designed to be accessible through aviation and marine transportation. Cruise liners will also be able to anchor nearby where visitors can tender in.To deliver this masterplan has been nothing short of extraordinary. Some of the world's best engineers, designers, and minds have come together to use groundbreaking technology and innovation to enable this bold vision to come to life. This collective endeavour has transformed a bold vision into a tangibleand awe-inspiring reality.THE RIG. is more than a project; it will be a testament to human ingenuity and a shared vision for the future of adventure tourism. The commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience drives this ambitious endeavour forward.Free-to-use BROLL available via the Associated Press or from HERE – includes:-Renders of THE RIG. Masterplan-Soundbites from CEO Raed N. Bakhrji in English and Arabic-Masterplan launch VNR in English and ArabicOther: BACKGROUND INFORMATIONAbout THE RIG.THE RIG. is a world-first destination that is redefining adventure tourism. Located 40km from the Arabian Gulf coastline, THE RIG. is being developed by the Oil Park Development Company (OPDC), a closed joint stock company wholly-owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia.Inspired by offshore oil platforms, this groundbreaking adventure tourism destination celebrates the nation's oil and gas heritage while offering an unparalleled experience for visitors. Spanning over 300,000 square meters, THE RIG. caters to extreme sports enthusiasts and adventure seekers with over 70 unique attractions and activities, including water activities, extreme sports, amusement parks, and indoor entertainment options, such as cinemas and an edutainment platform. It will also feature three hotels, totalling 800 rooms, 11 restaurants and a world-class marina.For more information on THE RIG., please visitSource: THE RIGLocation: Saudi Arabia*Rights Free - Access All, Including Archive*

