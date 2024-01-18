Ballistic Protection Market Set To Surpass USD 25.13 Bn By 2030, Propel The Market Toward Unprecedented Growth.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- According to SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ballistic Protection Market Scope & Overview:The Ballistic Protection Market is on the brink of a substantial surge, poised to surpass USD 25.13 billion by 2030, fueled by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, according to the latest findings from SNS Insider. This remarkable growth is underpinned by the increasing global demand for advanced protection systems and the continual modernization of military and defense forces.In an era marked by evolving security challenges and geopolitical uncertainties, the Ballistic Protection Market emerges as a cornerstone in fortifying national defense and safeguarding law enforcement personnel. With a market valuation of USD 14.74 billion in 2022, the industry is projected to witness significant expansion, reaching USD 25.13 billion by 2030, fueled by technological advancements in body armor, helmets, and shields.Get a Free Sample Report of Ballistic Protection Market @Market Report ScopeThe Ballistic Protection Market, valued at USD 14.74 billion in 2022, anticipates a robust growth journey, with projections soaring to USD 25.13 billion by 2030. The market landscape is semi-consolidated, featuring key players such as BAE Systems plc, DuPont, Honeywell International Inc., Rheinmetall AG, and Saab AB. These industry leaders employ both organic and inorganic strategies to bolster market positioning, emphasizing the development of advanced solutions for defense forces.Moreover, as the demand intensifies, driven by the growth in defense budgets worldwide and prioritized military modernization, a trend of smaller players being acquired is foreseen, paving the way for increased market competitiveness.Major Key Players Included are:. 3M. Permali. Rheinmetall AG. Saab AB. Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd. BAE Systems. Revision Military. MKU Limited. Survitec Group Limited. Point Blank Enterprises, and other players.Market AnalysisThe COVID-19 pandemic cast a shadow on the Ballistic Protection Market, disrupting the free flow of trade, causing delays in raw material supplies, and impacting production schedules. The subsequent recovery witnessed a gradual growth in effective trade between nations.Beyond the pandemic, geopolitical tensions and political turmoil have led to increased accumulation of weapons and ammunition globally, fostering the demand for ballistic protection equipment. However, challenges like the inaccuracy of protection levels, high production costs, and mechanical failures temper the market's growth. Yet, opportunities arise with the rise in demand for multipurpose ballistic protection equipment and lightweight body armor.Segment Analysis. The soft armor segment dominates the market, accounting for 40.3% of the global market share in 2022. Innovations in integrated undersuit systems, exoskeletons, and soft ballistic protection plates drive demand, offering enhanced speed and flexibility for diverse missions. The increasing demand for head protection equipment, especially by counter-terrorism units and military sniper teams, propels the growth of this segment.. Hard armor, projected to witness substantial expenditure, is primarily driven by the rising demand for body armor and personal protection, particularly in Brazil. The Brazilian law enforcement and military sectors are upgrading their armor and ammunition inventory to tackle domestic crime and terrorism, contributing to the heightened demand for hard armor.. The defense sector leads the market, constituting 59.7% of the global market share in 2022. The substantial demand for ballistic helmets and hard body armor, coupled with counter-terrorism initiatives adopted by numerous countries, fuels this dominance. In contrast, the law enforcement industry emerges as the fastest-growing end-use segment, accounting for 33.1% of the global market share in 2022. Increasing civil unrest and riots prompt the adoption of efficient bulletproof equipment, including shields, body armor, and helmets.Market Segmentation & Sub-segmentation included are:by Material. Bulletproof Glass. Composites. Ceramics. Lexan. Metals & Alloys. Fabric. Othersby Application. Homeland Security. Military. Commercialby Platform. Airborne. Marine. Landby Technology. Soft Armor. Hard Armorby Product. Personal Protection Equipment. Cockpit Ballistic Protection. Ballistic Door. Ballistic Floors. Engine Protection. Hull & Body. Weapon Station & Optronics. OthersGrowth Factors. Growth factors stimulate cell growth, leading to an increase in the size and number of cells.. They promote cell division, contributing to the expansion of cell populations.. Regulates cell growth, proliferation, and differentiation, particularly in the skin.. Stimulates cell growth and division, crucial for wound healing and tissue repair.Need Customized Report as per your Business Requirements Ask Here @Key Regional DevelopmentNorth America spearheads market growth, fueled by increased defense budgets and military modernization. The United States alone spent USD 877 billion on defense operations in 2022. Firearms pose a significant threat to law enforcement officers, necessitating advanced protection solutions. The National Institute of Justice sets stringent standards for body armor, with companies like DuPont and Honeywell actively contributing to the development of advanced ballistic protection systems.Key Takeaways. Advanced Technologies for Enhanced Protection: Ongoing advancements in body armor technologies, including graphene-infused solutions, are revolutionizing ballistic protection systems.. Strategic Regional Investments: North America's robust defense budgets and continuous innovation in protection systems position the region as a key contributor to market growth.. Growing Role in Law Enforcement: The law enforcement sector's increasing adoption of efficient bulletproof equipment signifies a shift toward enhanced protection amid rising civil unrest.Recent DevelopmentsIn December 2022: Nova Graphene Ballistics, formerly known as Premier Biomedical Inc., undergoes restructuring to focus on marketing and selling graphene products. The company reveals agreements to manufacture 3D-printed ballistic armor utilizing proprietary graphene production methodologies.In October 2022: The European Defence Agency (EDA) launches a project aimed at leveraging advancements in metallic materials for ballistic steels. The project aims to enhance ballistic and blast protection by incorporating auxetic structures, responding to evolving threats.In conclusion, the Ballistic Protection Market stands at the forefront of ensuring global security and safeguarding lives. As technology continues to evolve, the market is poised to play a pivotal role in fortifying defense and law enforcement operations.Buy Single User PDF of Ballistic Protection Market Report @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics4. Impact Analysis4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.2 Impact of Ukraine- Russia war4.3 Impact of ongoing Recession5. Value Chain Analysis6. Porter's 5 Forces Model7. PEST Analysis8. Ballistic Protection Market, by Material9. Ballistic Protection Market, by Application10. Ballistic Protection Market, by Platform11. Ballistic Protection Market, by Technology12. Ballistic Protection Market, by Product13. Regional Analysis14. Company Profiles15. Competitive Landscape16. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider has been a leader in data and analytic globally with its authentic consumer and market insights. The trust of our clients and business partners has always been at the center of who we are as a company. 