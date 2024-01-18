Gravity Futures Expands Tech Recruiting Footprint With AI And Fintech Talent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Micro specialist recruitment firm builds on successful track record to enable client growth and advantage

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gravity Futures , a micro specialist recruitment firm in the technology sector, today announced that it is expanding its tech recruiting footprint with new talent in artificial intelligence (AI) and financial technology (FinTech). The firm is renowned as a leader in sourcing and placing business-critical technology talent, with ongoing success in permanent placements, contract positions, and multi-hire arrangements in specialized IT roles.“We are the rubber-meets-the-road recruitment firm,” said Michael Pampalone, CEO.“Our clients have highly specialized requirements. They need people with rare, distinct skillsets. That's the problem we solve. Now, as we expand our offerings in AI and FinTech, we are applying our success formula to those categories.”The firm refers to itself as a micro specialist because it concentrates on relatively narrow but high value roles in technology. Gravity Futures' talent base has proven expertise in complex areas of technology such as generative AI, blockchain, and digital transformation. This approach has paid off, with strong client engagements across industries like healthcare and finance. Clients include industry giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Adobe.Gravity Futures also has a robust practice in cybersecurity, an arena that is perpetually talent starved. According to Pampalone,“There never seems to be enough trained cybersecurity people. It's a difficult job, often, with burnout and stress common. The solution is to put the best trained people to work. Our collaborative approach to recruitment is addressing this need.”About Gravity FuturesGravity Futures is a nationally recognized micro specialist recruitment firm with a strong focus on Digital Technology, Fintech, Cyber Security, and Artificial Intelligence. In the Technology Executive search domain, Gravity Futures is well connected, with recruitment specialists who foster long-term and impactful partnerships.For more information visit and the firm's page on LinkedInEND###

