Revolutionizing Healthcare: Smart Insulin Pens Market Size Projected To Reach USD 298.8 Million By 2030 At A 12.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

smart insulin pens

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas & market growth strategies.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Smart Insulin Pens Market Size was Valued at USD 94.7 million in 2020 and is Projected to Garner USD 298.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2030.This report provides a comprehensive overview of the Smart Insulin Pens Market, including an in-depth analysis of market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chain analysis, regional landscape, and competitive scenarios. It offers valuable insights for established market players, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies and make informed decisions to enhance their market position. The report is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the Smart Insulin Pens Market and its growth potential in the future.Surge in incidence of diabetic patients and simple functioning & accuracy related to insulin dosing drive the growth of the global smart insulin pens market. However, there are certain disadvantages associated with the use of insulin pen such as two types of insulin cannot be mixed in an insulin pen, thus increasing the frequency of injections needed. This in turn impedes the smart insulin pens industry growth. The upsurge in demand for smart insulin pens, rise in disposable incomes, and growth prospects in emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide numerous opportunities for smart insulin pens market size growth.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:Market Overview:Smart insulin pens are used for external insulin delivery, thus offering an easy to carry solution to diabetes management. A smart insulin pen or connected pen is an insulin pen that pairs with a mobile app. It helps to manage diabetes by improving insulin administration. These "second-generation" pens pair with USB or Bluetooth technology to enable wireless transmission of data to the app. This makes titrating insulin or making changes to regimes easier. Smart pens can streamline diabetes information across multiple platforms. For example, smart pen, app, and continuous glucose monitor or blood sugar monitor can sync information to generate data that is in one place and is easier to understand.✅ Top Smart Insulin Pens Companies. Berlin-Chemie. Bigfoot Biomedical. Digital Medics Pty Ltd.. Eli Lilly and Company. Emperra GmbH. Jiangsu Deflu Medical Device Co. Ltd.. Medtronic PLC. Novo Nordisk. Pendiq. Sanofi.✅ Smart Insulin Pens Market Segmentation: -By End User. Hospitals and Clinics. Ambulatory Surgical Centers. Home Care SettingsBy Type. First Generation Pens. Second Generation PensBy Usability. Prefilled. ReusableBased on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, LAMEA is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.Purchase the Report:KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY. Based on type, the second generation pens segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.. Based on usability, the pre-filled pens segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.. Based on end users, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for nearly half of the share of the global smart insulin pens market in 2020.. Region wise, Europe constitutes the largest market share for smart insulin pens market, registering a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.By Region Outlook. North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico). Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe). Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific). LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022...About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of“Market Research Reports” and“Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn