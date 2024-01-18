Axess Groupe Ramps Up Productivity And Operational Efficiency With Creatio No-Code Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learn how Creatio's no-code solutions transformed Axess Groupe's processes into efficient automated workflows

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has announced that Axess Groupe is leveraging Creatio to spearhead their digital transformation, leading to a significant increase in performance and productivity.Axess Groupe is a digitally driven enterprise from France that actively engages in leading transformation for both private companies and public authorities. In response to the evolving landscape, the company undertook its own digital transformation journey, prioritizing the enhancement of customer service and the refinement of operational efficiency.Since 2019, Axess Group has been harnessing Creatio's capabilities effectively. With the comprehensive support of Creatio's local partner ProcessFirst, they have been exploring and leveraging its extensive features of the no-code platform. Creatio serves as a comprehensive 360-degree customer information center, a versatile management tool, a powerhouse for operational codeless processes and automation enhancement. The company has experienced a significant boost in efficiency attributed to the implementation of streamlined workflows and the unification of customer communication.“Our productivity soared and operations received a substantial boost. Thanks to Creatio, we transformed some of our processes from days to hours, marking a significant leap forward in efficiency!" - Pierre-Alexandre Fuhrmann, Managing Director at Axess GroupeTo discover more about Axess's Group experience with Creatio's no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM, click here .About Axess GroupeAxess stands as a business-focused digital company, actively engaged in orchestrating the digital transformation of companies and public authorities. Their mission is centered on delivering a comprehensive range of services. The company operates across Software Publishing, Cloud Computing, and Digital Infrastructure Management, alongside providing Services and Value-Added Consulting.About ProcessFirstProcessFirst specializes in supporting businesses in project management, refining business processes, and delivering expertise in CRM for guaranteed project success. As integrators, distributors, and partners of cutting-edge software, their dedication lies in empowering businesses with innovative no-code solutions. ProcessFirst is an official partner and integrator of Creatio.Learn more about ProcessFirst here .About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.

