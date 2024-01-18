Geomembrane Market Is Anticipated To Reach $3.7 Billion By 2030, And Growing At A CAGR Of 5.1% From 2021 To 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Geomembrane Market

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global geomembrane market

- Sushant Moon

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Accoreding to Allied Market Research, The geomembrane market size was valued at $2.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global hydrazine market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global geomembrane market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to the region's rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization.

Based on technology, the extrusion segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global geomembrane market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increased activities connected to water consumption, civil development, and groundwater protection across the world. However, the calendaring segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to high shear of the process and assures uniformity of the melt.

Favorable regulations regarding implementation of water & waste water management, and rapid growth in infrastructure & mining industry drive the growth of the global geomembrane market. However, volatility in raw material prices hinders the market growth. On the other hand, growth in environmental awareness presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on application, the mining segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global geomembrane market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in its application in the mining industry including metallic and non-metallic mining. Moreover, the water management segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030. Use of geomembrane for water preservation is expected to grow in the future, which in turn, is boosting the growth of the segment.

The geomembrane market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. Some of the major players in the geomembrane market include Agru America Inc., Atarfil, Carlisle SynTec systems, Carthage mills Inc., Naue GmbH & co, Solmax, Raven industries Inc, Juta, Plastika kritis, and Officine Maccaferri SPA.

Other players in the value chain of the geomembrane market include Dow chemical company, Huesker synthetic GmbH, Low and Boner PLC, Propex operating company LLC, Royal ten cate Inc, Strata systems Inc, Tenax, Tensar corporation, Ace geosynthetics, and Asahi kasei corporation.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The geomembrane market forecast is studied from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current and future geomembrane market trends.

This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the geomembrane market along with the impact analysis during the forecast period.

Porter's five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The qualitative data in this report aims on geomembrane market dynamics, market trends, and developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the geomembrane market growth is provided.

The geomembrane market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue.

