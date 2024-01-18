Digital Printing Renaissance: Forecasting $35.71 Billion Market Size By 2028 With 3.7% CAGR.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Digital Printing Market

Digital Printing Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Printing Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Type (Inkjet and Laser), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-curable, Dye Sublimation, Latex, and Others), and Application (Plastic Films or Foils, Textile, Glass, Paper/Books, Ceramic): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028The global digital printing market size was valued at $25.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $35.71 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.Download Research Report Sample & TOC:A digital printing is a process of printing from an electronic file. The digital printing is an alternative printing method to traditional printing; thus, eliminates unnecessary steps of traditional printing methods such as printing plates, color proofs, and more. However, digital printing has a higher cost per page than offset printing method but reduce the cost by producing several thousand lager print on sheets at a lower rate. Moreover, commercial printing is witnessing provisional and fundamental changes, as the immediate shift from offset printing to digital printing methods, owing to demand for low-cost printing methods.Rapid adoption of digital printing systems in food & beverage and textile industries, penetration of IoT and digital image technologies, and surge in demand for sustainable printing techniques influence the market growth. However, the high initial cost of digital printing devices in developing countries hampers early adoption. Further, an increase in the use of digital dyeing and printing technology in automotive and consumer electronic industries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global digital printing industry during the forecast period.Emergence of COVID-19 has significantly impacted the global digital printing industry. Delay caused for construction projects due to partial or complete lockdown in various regions of the world has significantly reduced the demand for digital printing during the pandemic. However, it has created more demand from residential end users, owing to work from home policies implemented by governments of several countries. Hence, the residential sector is expected to witness prominent growth post-pandemic for digital printing systems.Buy Complete Report with 15% Discount @:Competitive Analysis:The digital printing industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.Some of the major key players of digital printing market include,➣ Canon, Inc➣ DIC Corporation➣ Epson Co., Ltd➣ Hewlett-Packard➣ Konica Minolta➣ Ricoh Co., Ltd➣ Sakata INX Co., Ltd➣ Toshiba Co. Ltd➣ Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co.➣ Xerox CorporationTop Impacting Factors:Significant factors that impact the growth of the global digital printing industry include rapid adoption of digital printers in residential & commercial sectors, surge in penetration of IoT and AI-based technologies and increase in use of inkjet printer technology in food & beverage. However, high cost of products in developing countries acts as a major barrier for early adoption, which hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, adoption of digital printing in automotive, healthcare, and textile industries is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for digital printing market during the forecast period.Research Methodology:The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. ➣ This study comprises analytical depiction of the global digital printing market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.➣ The overall global digital printing market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.➣ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.➣ The current global digital printing market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.➣ Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the global digital printing market.➣ The report includes the global digital printing market share of key vendors and market trends. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports consider significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

