Shares of Trump-associated firms rise

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, shares of companies associated with former United States President Donald Trump witnessed a substantial surge following his decisive victory in the Republican caucus in Iowa, signaling a significant impact on the financial landscape. This article delves into the noteworthy market movements that unfolded after Trump emerged victorious over key rivals, Governor Ron DeSantis and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, in the crucial Iowa contest—a traditional launchpad for presidential nominations.



Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), a special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) created to facilitate a merger with Trump's Truth Social platform, experienced an impressive 30 percent surge in its shares on the day after Trump's triumph. The article explores the dynamics of DWAC's performance, unraveling the intricacies of its journey since its initial public offering (IPO) in late 2021 and the subsequent delays in the merger process. Insights from financial experts, including Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management, provide analysis on the market's response to the "drama" surrounding Trump's involvement.



Phunware, a relatively small software developer enlisted by Trump's 2020 presidential campaign for a phone app, witnessed an extraordinary spike of over 450 percent in its shares post-Trump's Iowa victory. The article investigates the factors contributing to Phunware's remarkable surge and its implications for the broader tech sector.



Additionally, the piece explores the market movements of Rumble, a video-sharing platform collaborating with Trump Media and popular among conservatives, which saw a 16 percent increase in its shares. Drawing connections between Trump's political resurgence and the financial performance of these linked companies, the article provides valuable insights into the intricate relationship between politics and the stock market.





