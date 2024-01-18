Borderless Access Appoints Robert Pierson As SVP, Business Development For North America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dushyant Gupta, EVPSEATTLE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Borderless Access has announced the appointment of Robert Pierson as the Head of Business Development for the US and Canada regions. Pierson has over two decades of rich experience in consultative sales in market research and other related industries across multiple geographies.In his most recent role at Kantar Profiles, Pierson led the sales team for the Americas region, where he added and managed multiple Fortune 500 enterprise clients, increasing revenue by 30 percent and achieving a major milestone by creating a strong bottom line. With his prior experience across multiple regions including Europe, Africa & APAC, Pierson also plays an active role in international trade initiatives as a board member of the British American Business Council, building cross-border collaboration in the Americas.At Borderless Access, Pierson will oversee client outreach and onboarding new clients across various business verticals, including agency clients and North America-based companies. He will focus on adding multiple new Fortune 500 enterprise clients across CPG, Healthcare, Technology, and E-commerce clientele to the company's portfolio.Addressing the latest appointment, Dushyant Gupta, EVP says,“As Borderless Access continues its transformational journey towards being a leading insights company, it aims to leverage Robert Pierson's proven track record of bringing in large engagements leading to sustainable high growth."His appointment is part of Borderless Access's recent spree of multiple senior level hires globally to build a high impact market and business development team across matured and developing client markets.About Borderless Access:Borderless Access is an award-winning market research company with its digital-first products and solutions for agile research . We cater to our global clientele of MR firms, Ad Agencies, Consultancy firms, and End Enterprises, who need rich, intelligent, and actionable quant-qual insights, with our technology and analytics-driven research solutions along with our proprietary 8 million+ hyper-niche digital panels across 40 global markets. Borderless Access has been Certified by Great Place To Work and also compliant with global information security and data privacy standards.

