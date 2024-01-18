IT Asset Disposition Market Top Growth Companies, Global Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“IT Asset Disposition Market , by Service (De-Manufacturing and Recycling, Remarketing and Value Recovery, Data Destruction/Data Sanitation, Logistics Management and Reverse Logistics, Others), by Asset Type (Computers and Laptops, Servers, Mobile Devices, Storage Devices, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032"

The IT asset disposition market size was valued at $19.9 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $57.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2032.

IT asset disposition is the process of disposing outmoded or unwanted equipment in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. IT asset disposition involves proper disposal of ecologically sensitive materials along with managing data security for storage devices. For large enterprises, the process of IT asset disposition can be complicated and risky as all deactivated electronic devices can pose data security risk and environmental hazards. One major trend is increasing environmental consciousness among both individuals and businesses is also driving the adoption of proper e-waste disposal methods. Another trend is the growing awareness of the advantages of cloud-based computing, and consequently, the continued migration from on-premise to cloud-based services. In addition, the prevalence of regulations that mandate secure and environmentally compliant disposal of e-waste is contributing, and implementation of regulatory compliances and environmental safety accelerate the market growth. Furthermore, the increase in the need for data and information security in old assets acts as one of the major factors fueling the growth of the IT asset disposition market. Therefore, these factors are driving the growth of the IT asset disposition market and creating new opportunities for players and developers.

Furthermore, major market players have undertaken various strategies to increase the competition and offer enhanced services to their customers. For instance, in June 2022, Apto Solutions announced the release of its new Environmental Impact Reporting Tool, which provided businesses with real-time data specifically created to support ESG reporting. This announcement was the part of Apto Solutions' efforts to promote innovation in the IT asset disposition (ITAD) sector. The technology, which was an extension of their current proprietary Pulse platform, enabled clients to view the amount of greenhouse gas emissions avoided from reuse and recycling activities using Apto. In addition, in February 2022, Quantum Lifecycle Partners LP, Canada's largest I.T. Asset Disposition (ITAD) and Electronics Recycling service provider has acquired all of the assets of TechReset, a Mississauga, ON-based ITAD company. TechReset services customers across North America in a wide variety of industries including financial, healthcare, education, and government. This acquisition further bolstered Quantum's position in the Canadian ITAD space, and accelerated growth of the company.

On the basis of services, the data destruction/data sanitation segment registred the highest revenue in IT asset disposition market share in 2022. This is due to the increasing use of mobile devices in the workplace, there is a growing need for secure data destruction and data sanitation services for these devices. This trend is driving the development of new solutions and technologies that can securely erase data on mobile devices. Furthermore, many businesses are placing an increased emphasis on sustainability and reducing their environmental impact. This is driving demand for data destruction and data sanitation services that can help to minimize electronic waste and ensure that end-of-life electronic devices are disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner. However, remarketing and value recovery segment is considered to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is due to many businesses are placing a greater emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility, and are seeking out IT asset disposition providers that can offer environmentally-friendly disposal and recovery options. This trend is driving the growth of the segment, as more businesses look to dispose of their electronic equipment in a sustainable manner.

Based on region, North America dominated the market share in 2022. This is because North America is one of the leading regions in terms of technology adoption. As companies continue to upgrade their IT equipment, the amount of e-waste generated is also increasing, driving the need for ITAD services. In addition, with the growing awareness of environmental issues, businesses in North America are becoming more concerned about their environmental footprint. ITAD services can help these businesses by properly disposing of their IT assets, reducing the amount of e-waste generated and contributing to environmental sustainability. Therefore, these trends are expected to continue to shape the IT asset disposition market in the North American region in the coming years and drive growth in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to attain the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to stringent regulations coming up in several Asian countries, which have forced businesses to opt for ITAD solutions, thereby driving this market growth. For instance, in November 2022, the Government of India notified its e-waste management rule, under which the following aspects were mentioned. In addition, many companies in the Asia-Pacific region are adopting circular economy principles, which involves reducing waste and maximizing the value of resources. ITAD services can help these companies by refurbishing and reselling IT assets that are still usable, thereby extending their lifespan and reducing waste.

The COVID-19 pandemic had positively impacted the IT asset disposition industry . With the shift to remote work and the use of personal devices for work purposes, there had been a greater risk of sensitive data being compromised or leaked. As a result, businesses were increasingly turning to ITAD providers to securely destroy data on devices that were no longer in use, to ensure that confidential information is not accessible to unauthorized individuals. Moreover, the pandemic had led to a greater awareness of the importance of sustainability and responsible waste management. With more people working from home and the increased volume of electronic waste being generated, there had been a growing interest in ensuring that these devices are recycled or disposed of in an environmentally responsible manner. This had led to an increased demand for ITAD services that offer responsible recycling and disposal of electronic waste. In addition, governments offered incentives and support to businesses that were providing essential services during the pandemic, including ITAD services. This helped to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic on ITAD providers and provided them with additional revenue streams. Therefore, these factors helped for the growth of the IT asset disposition industry during pandemic.

Key findings of the study

By service type, the data destruction/data sanitation segment led the IT asset disposition market in terms of revenue in 2022.

By asset type, the computers and laptops segment led the IT asset disposition market in terms of revenue in 2022.

By industry vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to attain the highest growth rate in IT asset disposition market forecast.

By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.

The key players profiled in the IT asset disposition market analysis are Apto Solutions Inc., CompuCom Systems, Inc., CDW, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Ingram Micro Services, Iron Mountain Incorporated, LifeSpan International Inc., Sims Lifecycle Services, TES and UNDUIT LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

