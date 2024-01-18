Mutual Fund Assets Market Report 2024 | Industry Size, Demand, Trends, Top Companies And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“Mutual Fund Assets Market Report by Fund Type (Equity Funds, Bond Funds, Money Market Funds, Hybrid and Other Funds), Investor Type (Institutional, Individual), Distribution Channel (Banks, Financial Advisors/Brokers, Direct Sellers), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the mutual fund assets market ?

The global mutual fund assets market size reached US$ 69.16 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 168.72 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.42% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Mutual Fund Assets Industry:

Economic Environment:

The economic environment plays a pivotal role in the growth of mutual fund assets. This includes factors like interest rates, inflation, and overall economic growth. Lower interest rates often make mutual funds more attractive compared to traditional savings methods, leading to higher investments. Inflation trends can affect the real returns on investments, influencing investor decisions. Furthermore, the state of the broader economy, including GDP growth, unemployment rates, and market stability, can significantly impact investor confidence and willingness to invest in mutual funds. Strong economic growth typically boosts investment in mutual funds as investors seek to capitalize on rising markets.

Investor Sentiment:

Investor sentiment is another crucial factor influencing mutual fund asset growth. This encompasses investors' perceptions, attitudes, and expectations about the market's future performance. Positive investor sentiment, often driven by bullish market conditions, leads to increased investment in mutual funds. Conversely, negative sentiment, fueled by market downturns or geopolitical instabilities, can result in reduced investment flows. The demographic profile and risk tolerance of investors also play a role. Younger investors might be more inclined towards aggressive growth funds, whereas older investors may prefer income or balanced funds. Educating investors about mutual funds and their potential benefits can positively influence sentiment and contribute to asset growth.

Regulatory Framework:

The regulatory framework set up by financial authorities significantly affects the mutual fund market. Regulations regarding mutual fund operations, transparency, fees, and investor protection directly impact investor trust and confidence. Stricter regulations ensuring transparency and fairness can boost investor confidence, thereby attracting more investments. Conversely, over-regulation might hamper innovation and limit product offerings, potentially deterring investors. Additionally, tax policies related to mutual fund investments can either incentivize or discourage investors. Favorable tax treatments, such as tax deductions on investments or tax-free returns, can significantly boost mutual fund asset growth.

Mutual Fund Assets Market Report Segmentation:

By Fund Type:

.Equity Funds

.Bond Funds

.Money Market Funds

.Hybrid and Other Funds

Equity funds represented the largest segment due to their popularity among investors seeking potential long-term capital growth in the stock market.

By Investor Type:

.Institutional

.Individual

Institutional represented the largest segment, primarily because institutional investors, such as pension funds and endowments, allocate significant capital to mutual funds for diversification and returns.

By Distribution Channel:

.Banks

.Financial Advisors/Brokers

.Direct Sellers

Financial advisors/brokers represented the largest segment as investors often rely on their expertise and recommendations when selecting mutual funds.

Regional Insights:

.North America

.Europe

.Asia Pacific

.Latin America

.Middle East and Africa

Region wise, North America emerged as the largest market, driven by its mature financial markets, high investor participation, and robust mutual fund industry.

Global Mutual Fund Assets Market Trends:

The increasing awareness and financial literacy among investors have led to a greater understanding of the benefits of mutual funds, such as diversification and professional fund management. This has resulted in a growing number of individuals and institutional investors choosing mutual funds as an investment avenue. The convenience and accessibility of mutual funds have played a significant role in driving market growth. Mutual funds offer a hassle-free way for investors to access a diversified portfolio of assets, eliminating the need for individual stock selection and management. Online platforms and mobile apps have further simplified the process of investing in mutual funds, making it accessible to a wider audience. The consistent performance and potential for long-term wealth accumulation through mutual funds have attracted a steady inflow of investments. As investors seek avenues for wealth preservation and growth, mutual funds remain a compelling option, contributing to the sustained growth of mutual fund assets in the financial market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the mutual fund assets market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.BlackRock Inc.

.BNP Paribas

.Capital Group Companies

.Citigroup Inc.

.JPMorgan Chase & Co.

.Morgan Stanley

.PIMCO (Allianz SE)

.The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

.The Vanguard Group Inc.

