T-Hub Selects 10 Startups To Drive AI, Semiconductor Innovation In India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) Leading startup incubator T-Hub on Thursday announced the selection of 10 startups in partnership with the UK Government's 'UK-India Emerging Tech Exchange Programme'.

The primary goal of this partnership is to use both nations' capabilities in the disciplines of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Semiconductors.

The selected startups are -- Alice Camera, B-Secur, ValueChain, Wootzano, Zeal Pay, Biva, Monitra Healthcare, StarBuzz, SegriTech, and BluJ Aero.

"The collaborative effort between India and the UK under the UK-India Emerging Tech Exchange Programme aims to leverage these advantages. In sync with this visionary collaboration, T-Hub stands committed to providing a robust platform," Mahankali Srinivas Rao (MSR), CEO, T-Hub, said in a statement.

According to the company, the programme will enable knowledge exchange, establish relationships with key entities in India, and highlight the strengths and advancements of both nations' industries.

Moreover, the company said that T-Hub will assist in the implementation of the emerging technologies accelerator programme for UK companies through knowledge-sharing sessions, resource access, and mentorship opportunities, boosting cooperation and research and innovation.

"Through T-Hub's exciting programme we can strengthen knowledge-sharing and market access in critical technologies like AI and semiconductors, enhancing our two countries' prosperity and security," said Christina Scott, the British Deputy High Commissioner to India.

The programme will offer selected entrepreneurs an array of opportunities such as a dynamic innovation ecosystem, live market access, expert sessions, financial aid, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

The three-month programme is slated for completion in March.

--IANS

shs/svn