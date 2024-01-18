Smart Cities India Expo In Delhi Showcases Impactful Projects

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The 9th Smart Cities India Expo, being held at Pragati Maidan in the national capital from January 17 to 19 is showcasing the achievements of the Smart Cities Mission.

The models of some of the most impactful projects, including the Chappan Dukaan of Indore Smart City, Connecting Past with Future of Surat Smart City, Area-Based Development of Udaipur Smart City and Digitization of Manuscripts of Prayagraj Smart City, are on display at the National Pavilion.

The three-day expo, organised by India Trade Promotions Organisation (ITPO) and the Exhibitions India Group, features key verticals of smart city framework including Smart ICT, Smart Energy, Buildings, Transport, Water, and Clean India, etc. and provide a platform to enable deeper communication and a practical approach towards making smart cities a reality.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that a City Leader's Conclave is being organised on January19 which will bring forth city leaders as well as private entrepreneurs on the same platform, to discuss city initiatives identifying suitable solutions for building liveable and sustainable cities.

Smart Cities India Awards will also be held on January 19, recognising projects that have made impact by making our cities liveable, sustainable and economically viable by honouring best practices in the 100 Smart Cities.

The Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015 with the objective to promote cities that provide core infrastructure, clean and sustainable environment and give a decent quality of life to their citizens through the application of 'smart solutions'.

As part of the Mission, all 100 Smart Cities have established Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for implementation of Smart City Projects. These 100 SPVs are developing around 8,000 multi-sectoral projects worth more than Rs 1.7 lakh crore. As on January 15, 2024, the 100 SPVs have completed 6,650+ projects worth more than Rs 1.32 lakh crores, according to the ministry's statement.

