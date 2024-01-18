KSA explains BRICS membership statements

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce, Majid Al-Kasabi, made a significant announcement at the World Economic Forum in Davos, stating that Saudi Arabia has not officially joined the BRICS group of economies, contrary to previous reports. This article delves into the unfolding scenario surrounding Saudi Arabia's potential membership in BRICS, shedding light on the discrepancies between initial reports and the official stance clarified by Minister Al-Kasabi.



Earlier this month, state media reports had declared Saudi Arabia's formal inclusion in BRICS, leading to widespread discussions about the implications of such a move. However, these reports were subsequently removed from social media platforms, creating confusion and prompting the need for an official clarification. Al-Kasabi emphasized that while Saudi Arabia has received an invitation to attend BRICS meetings, the country has not yet finalized its official membership.



The article explores the background of this development, examining the geopolitical and economic factors that may influence Saudi Arabia's decision to align itself with the BRICS nations. It delves into the groundbreaking expansion of BRICS in 2023, which included not only Saudi Arabia but also Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates. The subsequent decision by Argentina to decline the invitation due to political considerations adds another layer of complexity to the evolving dynamics within BRICS.



As BRICS expands its reach and influence, the article provides insights into the potential impact on global economic dynamics, considering the bloc's growing share in global GDP according to IMF estimates. Additionally, it highlights the significance of Russia's continued efforts to integrate Saudi Arabia into BRICS, as mentioned by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.



The unfolding situation holds ramifications for the geopolitical landscape, making it imperative to closely monitor Saudi Arabia's deliberations on BRICS membership and the potential implications for the global economic order.





MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107737813