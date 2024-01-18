Shark Tank Fame Revamp Moto Joins Forces With South Korean Online Platform Redrob To Host Hackathon Across Indian Colleges

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th January 2024 - In a significant leap towards fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in India's green technology sector, Redrob an online skill testing platform, and Revamp Moto, a Nashik-based electric vehicle startup announces the launch of 'Green India CodeFest 2024.' This 3-day virtual hackathon aims to ignite the creative minds of Indian college students, encouraging them to propose viable solutions that support the nation's journey towards a sustainable future.



'Green India CodeFest 2024' is open to all Indian college students, who can apply online at no cost. Interested participants can get more information and apply through their university's respective Training & Placement Offices. The event culminates in an exciting opportunity for the winning team to receive a certificate and a prize of Rs. 10,000.



Felix Kim, CEO of Redrob, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Revamp Moto's commitment to creating a green India is not just an inspiration but a foundational pillar for future environment sector entrepreneurs in India. Through 'Green India CodeFest 2024,' we aim to channel this commitment into a movement where young minds are empowered to innovate for a sustainable future."



"We are proud to collaborate with Redrob for 'Green India CodeFest 2024,' a meaningful initiative that underscores our commitment to fostering innovation in India's green technology landscape. At Revamp Moto, we see this hackathon as an opportunity to inspire and channel the immense potential within our youth towards creating sustainable solutions. Together with Redrob, we believe in empowering the next generation of environmental innovators, paving the way for a greener and more resilient India." - said, Pritesh Mahajan, CEO, Revamp Moto.



Revamp Moto, a Nashik-based electric vehicle startup, has been in the limelight since securing investment from industry titans on "Shark Tank India." The company's flagship product, RM Buddie 25, has redefined urban mobility with its modular capabilities and focus on livelihood creation. These innovations reflect the company's dedication to environmental stewardship and economic empowerment.



On the other hand, Redrob, a Noida-based online skill testing platform, has recently garnered significant attention with a $4M investment. Its platform has become a preferred choice for hundreds of companies seeking to hire from India's top educational institutions including IITs, NITs, and IIMs. Redrob's commitment to quality and excellence mirrors its vision for 'Green India CodeFest 2024' - to identify and nurture the brightest minds passionate about green technology and innovation.



As India continues to stride forward in its environmental initiatives, 'Green India CodeFest 2024' represents a unique convergence of industry and academia. It's not just a competition; it's a clarion call to the youth of India to play an active role in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for all.



About Redrob: Redrob is a leading online skill-testing platform based in Noida. With significant investment and a robust user base across India's top universities, Redrob is setting new benchmarks in talent assessment and recruitment.



About Revamp Moto: Revamp Moto, based in Nashik, is an innovative electric vehicle startup known for its transformable EV, RM Buddie 25. With a focus on versatility and supporting livelihoods, the company is at the forefront of India's green mobility revolution.

