Award-Winning Shanghai Taste Expands: Grand Openings Await In Southwest Las Vegas And Dallas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Las Vegas, NV-AZ - ShangHai Taste, the acclaimed gem of Las Vegas Chinatown, is set to cast its culinary enchantment wider with the announcement of two new locations: Southwest Las Vegas and a national debut in Dallas, Texas.



Southwest Las Vegas Unveils Shanghai Delights in May:



Commencing mid-May, Southwest Las Vegas, at Rainbow & Windmill, will witness the arrival of ShangHai Taste, as they join the vibrant culinary neighborhood and bring more gastronomic delight. The new location promises an authentic Shanghainese experience, featuring steaming baskets of dumplings, sizzling scallion pancakes, and flavorful crispy buns.



Chef Jimmy Li, the James Beard-nominated founder of ShangHai Taste, expresses eagerness, stating, "Rainbow & Windmill will be the gateway to genuine Shanghainese cuisine, meticulously crafted with passion and the freshest ingredients."



Dallas to Experience Shanghainese Magic in April:

The culinary journey extends beyond Las Vegas, as ShangHai Taste prepares to make its national debut in Dallas this March, with a grand opening scheduled for the first week of April. This marks the beginning of a nationwide tour, with upcoming stops in key destinations such as San Diego, Denver, and Chicago.



Embrace the artistry, relish the authenticity, and join the culinary revolution with ShangHai Taste's signature motto: "You order them, we stuff them, we steam them, and you eat them."



Whether you're a dumpling enthusiast or a connoisseur of street food, ShangHai Taste guarantees an unforgettable culinary adventure.



About ShangHai Taste:

ShangHai Taste, an award-winning Las Vegas establishment specializing in authentic Shanghainese street food, was co-founded by James Beard-nominated Chef Jimmy Li. Recognized for vibrant flavors, expedited service, and unwavering dedication to quality, ShangHai Taste now ventures on a national mission to share the allure of Shanghai cuisine with food enthusiasts nationwide.







