Finland FM doesn’t consider Russia as military threat

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with SRF broadcaster, Finland's Foreign Minister, Elina Valtonen, emphasized that Russia does not pose an immediate military threat to Finland. Despite this assertion, Valtonen defended Helsinki's decision to join NATO in 2022, citing Russia's utilization of hybrid warfare tactics to "make life more difficult for us."



The article explores the nuanced position of Finland, a traditionally neutral nation, as it navigates its relationship with Russia and its newfound membership in the NATO alliance. Valtonen's comments provide insights into the diplomatic considerations behind Finland's decision to align itself with the United States-led military bloc and the geopolitical context that prompted this shift.



The article delves into the broader implications of Finland's NATO membership, examining the historical background of the country's neutrality and its significance in the face of contemporary geopolitical challenges. It explores the timing of Finland's decision, closely following Russia's military operation in Ukraine, and the subsequent lifting of Türkiye's initial veto for Finland's NATO accession.



While acknowledging that Finland does not perceive an immediate military threat from Russia, Valtonen underscores the importance of preparedness and collaboration with NATO allies for credible deterrence. The article discusses Finland's historical perspective on national defense, referencing the Soviet-Finnish wars, and analyzes how NATO membership provides reassurance against standing alone in the face of potential threats.



Furthermore, Valtonen's accusations regarding Russia's role in allowing illegal migrants to cross into Finland and alleged cyberattacks add a layer of complexity to the diplomatic dynamics between the two nations. The article explores these claims and their potential impact on bilateral relations.



In conclusion, the article paints a comprehensive picture of Finland's evolving stance in the face of shifting geopolitical realities, offering readers insights into the delicate balance between maintaining diplomatic ties with Russia and securing strategic alliances within NATO.





MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107737807