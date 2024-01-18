Conterra Networks Selects Gocare Among Best-In-Breed Platforms For Cutting Edge Customer Experience Enhancements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOCare, a SaaS provider of digital experience software, alongside Dialpad, Inc., the industry-leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform, are pleased to announce that Conterra Networks, a fiber-focused service provider headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is enhancing its Customer Experience with a fully integrated GOCare/Dialpad UCaaS and Digital Experience suite. This partnership expands on Conterra's best-in-breed solution approach by integrating this solution with CDG (B/OSS), Salesforce and other back office tools.

By partnering with GOCare and Dialpad, Conterra will expand communication channels for employees and customers adding various digital channels, such as SMS Text, Online Chat, and SMS Chat to the available options for customer engagement. This project will also add robust features to existing phone and email channels. All communications streams can be combined to provide a comprehensive view of the customer experience while adding digital customer engagement and customer self-help automation to empower dynamic communication effectiveness in all stages of the Customer Journey.

"The communities we serve by investing in local network infrastructure will always be a top priority for us," said Craig Gunderson, Chief Executive Officer at Conterra Networks. "As we continue to grow, we are also investing in enhancing the digital experience our customers have with our services to make it even easier for them to trust us with their all-important business connectivity needs."

Conterra chose GOCare and Dialpad as a partner because of their experience delivering UCaaS coupled with digital experience solutions at other similar service providers as well as their robust integration capabilities with eco-system partners including CDG who provides Conterra their MBS solution that includes, billing, workflow, network inventory, and ticketing, for Conterra's business operations.

"GOCare is honored by Conterra's selection following their diligent analysis of alternative providers. GOCare's leading digital experience platform coupled with our first-hand broadband experience sets us apart from the competition," stated Mike Roddy, CEO of GOCare. "We look forward to working with the entire Conterra team toward a successful deployment and establishment of a long-term relationship.

Another benefit is that the Dialpad Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence platform seamlessly combines the industry's most advanced Ai Contact Center with integrations seamlessly handled through GOCare. Dialpad Ai Scorecards will help improve an agent's day-to-day performance with specific Ai instructions and constant support around any interactions. The overall solution also adds robust customer Net Promoter Score® (NPS) metrics to ensure Conterra customers are getting the premium service they expect.

"Dialpad is proud to partner with GOCare to bring innovation and flexibility in the Ai-powered communications and service provider industry," said Homero Salinas, Senior Vice President, Global Commercial Sales. Together with GOCare, we look forward to the continued enhancement of the overall customer experience and future transformation as they continue to expand."

"CDG is excited to partner with GOCare and Dialpad to develop integration connection points between their digital experience suite and our MBS OSS/BSS platform that surface relevant information to support staff and Conterra's subscribers," stated CDG's CTO, Tony Stout. "We look forward to helping Conterra in their mission to deliver exceptional experiences to their subscribers."

About Conterra Networks

Founded in 2001, and now operating 15,000 fiber miles, Conterra Networks is one of the largest remaining independent broadband infrastructure companies in the United States based on its optical fiber and fixed wireless network assets and annual recurring revenues. The company is owned by affiliates of APG and Fiera, along with significant participation by the company's senior management team. For more information about Conterra Networks, please visit .

About GOCare

GOCare provides software solutions to the broadband and utility industries. Our SaaS portfolio includes a complete digital experience platform, proprietary SMS Chat functionality, Secure Payments, multi-platform NPS scoring, and a sophisticated analytics engine allowing our clients to benchmark their performance against other similar operators. GOCare was founded by industry veterans and incorporates its mission of "By Operators, For Operators" into how they partner with broadband industry leaders such as Vexus Fiber, Point Broadband, Bluepeak, and many others. For more information visit

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading Ai-Powered Customer Intelligence Platform that is completely transforming how the world works together. We've designed one, beautiful workspace that seamlessly combines the most advanced Ai Contact Center, Ai Sales, Ai Voice, and Ai Meetings with Ai Messaging. More than 30,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to unlock productivity, collaboration, and customer satisfaction with real-time Ai insights. Visit to learn more.

About CDG

CDG provides cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS solutions for voice, video, data, and circuit services for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Our open architecture, operator-driven solutions include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Invoicing, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products. Visit to learn more.

