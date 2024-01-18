Lithuanian Foreign Minister: Ukraine Needs 400 Rather Than 40 HIMARS Systems To Win

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs 400 rather than 40 HIMARS systems and 1,000 rather than 80 tanks if its partners want Ukraine to win.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said this during the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"It would be good to commit to [support Ukraine] not just for as long as it takes, but change the 'it' to 'victory' and to 'whatever it takes.' I think that's a very strong deterring message to Vladimir Putin," the minister said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba earlier urged Ukraine's partners to abandon the concept of avoiding escalation in fending off Russian aggression, as many opportunities were lost due to it during the two years of the war.