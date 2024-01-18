Duda Says Putin Will Attack Other Countries If He Prevails In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia will not stop on Ukraine, and if it achieves its goal, it will again attack countries in Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, or Central Asia.

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this during the Ukrainian Breakfast in Davos on Thursday, January 18, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The Polish leader said that "we are witnessing the construction of a coalition of evil, which is not only favorable to Putin, but is also ready to take action and take the risk of ruining the global order."

He noted that the security model that everyone was trying to build since the end of the Cold War "was destroyed before our eyes."

"Let's remember that Ukraine is fighting not just for its own sovereignty, but it's also defending our democratic values, we must not forget it. The war in Ukraine is a war of great symbolic and psychological significance. If Putin prevails in Ukraine, it would send a clear signal to the whole world, all his supporters to ramp up their actions aimed directly against the Western world," Duda said.

According to him, the Kremlin counts on war fatigue in Europe.

"Moscow is convinced that time is on its side and it's ready to fight a war of attrition. It hopes that the tired West will start to limit its support for the fighting Ukraine and will push Kyiv to start peace talks," the Polish leader said.

Therefore, he said that the West has "to be prepared for a long march, in which we will take care of the security of our citizens, support Ukraine in its struggle and help it to rebuild also with the assets confiscated from the aggressor."

In this context, he said that the unblocking of $60 billion earmarked for the reconstruction of Ukraine by the United States and EUR 50 billion by the EU seemed to be crucial.

Duda said that in the context of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the answer is very clear: it is to the Ukrainians to decide about their future, no other external actors should do it on behalf of Ukraine.

According to Duda, the war will end when Russia withdraws from all occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Any other solution would mean Russia's victory. Please remember this: Russia will not stop on Ukraine - other countries in Eastern Europe, Caucasus, Central Asia might become Russia's next victim. This is absolutely crucial. If Russia wins this war, it will attack the next country. This is typical for Russian imperialism: they will attack again and again," Duda said.

He said that Ukraine should win this war and the West should do everything it can to help Ukrainian friends.

"This is our obligation, and I hope that we will do that every day until Ukraine wins," Duda said.

