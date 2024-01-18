Azerbaijan Discusses Cooperation In Field Of Energy With Slovakia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the
economic and energy fields were discussed.
Azernews reports that Economy Minister Mikayil
Jabbarov said this in his account on the X social network.
The minister said that discussions on this matter were held in a
meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fiso, within
the framework of the Davos Economic Forum.
It should be noted that The World Economic Forum has been held
since 1971. The opening ceremony of the Davos Economic Forum was
held on January 14. The forum will continue until January 19.
Although the event is economic, it has a serious impact on world
politics and international relations. Azerbaijani Economy Minister
Mikail Jabbarov and several representatives of state structures and
companies of the country participated in the World Economic Forum
(WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. According to the WEF agenda, Jabbarov
was announced as a participant in the discussion COP28 and the Road
Ahead on January 16.
