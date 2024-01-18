Western Azerbaijani Community Responds To Anti-Azerbaijani Resolution Of French Senate

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Western Azerbaijani Community has stated the
anti-Azerbaijani resolution of the French Senate, Azernews reports.
The statement reads:
"The racist, Islamophobic, and Azerbaijanophobic French Senate
has passed another resolution against Azerbaijan. The modern
crusaders sitting in the French Senate do not realise that
Azerbaijan does not receive authorization from anyone to conduct a
military operation on its sovereign territory, and in this sense,
the French Senate should know its place," it was said in the
statement.
The Western Azerbaijani Community emphasised that the French
Senate, which has made ridiculous accusations against Azerbaijan,
should answer questions such as.
"Why is there frequent civil war in France?", "Why does France
ban the Corsican language?", "What business does the French army
have in Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso?", "Why does France still
keep territories thousands of kilometres away from it in colonial
dependence?
France, which after its shameful defeat in World War II was
granted the status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council
at the mercy of others, could not pass a resolution against
Azerbaijan in this body for several months, apparently spoiling
itself with a Senate resolution," says the community.
The Community's report also refers to the French Senate's ethnic
and religious hatred towards Azerbaijan, where the former calls on
"Azerbaijan and its allies to withdraw their troops from the
territory of Armenia." By doing so, the Senate becomes an object of
ridicule.
The community emphasised that France, which speaks about "the
right of Garabagh Armenians to some determination," would better
grant independence to Corsica, the Basques, and New Caledonia.
"Speaking, on the one hand, about preserving the territorial
integrity of Armenia, and on the other hand, using the terms
"Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" and "democratically elected leaders of
Nagorno-Karabakh," the Senate is mocking itself. Those who banned
the AZERTAC correspondent from entering New Caledonia are demanding
that Azerbaijan release "the political leaders of the
Nagorno-Karabakh Republic," the statement reads.
AZERTAC said that if the Senate is concerned about "Armenian
cultural heritage, let it deal with the examples of cultural
heritage that France has been stealing from Africa for
centuries.
"The UNESCO mission that France wants to send to Garabagh should
be sent to France itself to ensure that these stolen heritage
samples are returned to their true owners," the report said.
"Speaking of the return of the Garabagh Armenians, the French
Senate, with its crusader mentality, must realise that the return
must be reciprocal, and the return of Western Azerbaijanis to
Armenia must be ensured.
We realise that Azerbaijanophobia has become a lucrative
profession in France in recent years, a great opportunity to become
a "hero," a "fiery orator". But France has been defeated not only
in World War II but in recent years in Africa, and in the South
Caucasus in 2020–2023. Official Paris, which in recent years has
shown itself to be less reliable, should come to terms with this
and abandon its policy of invasion in the region," the Community
said.
The community report also said that the French Senate, which
calls on the European Union to reconsider relations with
Azerbaijan, believes that the world revolves around France and
Europe.
"Against the backdrop of the agreements reached by Azerbaijan
and Armenia in direct talks on December 7, this provocative move by
the French Senate is political clowning. We also strongly reject
France's accusations against brotherly Turkiye," the Community says
in the statement.
"Armenia should also realise that France's acquisition of
weapons that no one needs and the establishment of a base in
Armenia by the European Union will in no way help Yerevan but will
prevent the establishment of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The maximum that France can give Armenia is to grant the Garabagh
Armenians the title of honorary citizens of Paris. Armenia should
conclude the mistakes of the 1st Republic".
