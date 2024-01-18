Turkiye Notes Potential Of Trans-Caspian Corridor Amid Red Sea Crisis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The crisis in the Red Sea has opened new opportunities for
unlocking the potential of the Trans-Caspian transport corridor and
its use in global trade," says the head of the International
Association of Carriers, Sherafettin Aras, explaining that Turkiye
can play a leading role in the realisation of this project, Azernews reports.
"The events in the Red Sea have increased the importance of the
Middle [Trans-Caspian] Corridor. Turkiye, with its logistic and
investment potential, can play a leading role in realising this
project and opening its opportunities for world trade, especially
between Europe and Asia," Aras told Ekonomim, a newspaper of
Turkish business circles.
The head of the association recalled that the Trans-Caspian
Corridor began to enter the global logistics agenda in the early
2000s as "an effective route within the framework of the New Silk
Road concept for the transportation of goods and passengers
overland from China to European countries."
"Western tensions with Russia and China and the expansion of
EU-US sanctions against Russia and Iran have made the Middle
Corridor attractive to the US and Western economies. With one of
the main arteries of China's One Belt, One Road project passing
through Central Asia, the potential of the Turan Corridor, which is
given importance in the Turkic world, will only grow," Aras
noted.
The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also
known as the Middle Corridor, runs to Europe through China,
Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea area, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkiye.
Note that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is part of this
corridor.
MENAFN18012024000195011045ID1107737798
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.