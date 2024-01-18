Envision Pharma Group Welcomes Industry Veteran And HR Expert Carolyn Bartholdson As Chief People Officer

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Carolyn's strategic vision and experience will be integral to securing and creating top talent to advance Envision's priorities.

FAIRFIELD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Envision Pharma Group (Envision) has appointed Carolyn Bartholdson as its new Chief People Officer and member of the Executive Leadership Team.



"We are thrilled to welcome Carolyn, who's proven herself as a people-leading expert in the life sciences industry, to Envision as our new Chief People Officer," says Howard Miller, CEO of Envision Pharma Group. "Her strategic vision aligns seamlessly with ours, and her exceptional leadership experience will play a crucial role in securing and retaining top talent to support our growth."

Carolyn's extensive experience and industry background were most recently put to use in her Chief Human Resources role at Omnicom Health Group, where she led a global team overseeing human resources strategy and operations for the healthcare division of Omnicom. In this role, Carolyn completed multiple company HR integrations and created a mobility program to retain top talent. Her additional experience leading global company initiatives includes leadership roles with Pfizer, Barclays Wealth, and QBE North America.

"I am excited to bring my talents to such an innovative and progressive company as Envision Pharma Group," adds Carolyn. "This is a unique opportunity for me to help accelerate the trajectory of an incredibly talented group of smart and dynamic individuals in the life sciences, an industry I love."

About Envision Pharma Group:

Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at .

