Table Needs Capital Launches To Provide Access To Flexible Restaurant Financing For Quick Service Restaurants, Coffee Shops And Food Trucks

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Control cash flow while investing in growth with Table Needs Capital

MOBILE, AL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2024 / Table Needs, Inc ., a leading point of sale system provider, announced the introduction of flexible restaurant financing, powered by Stripe, to help quick service restaurants, coffee shops, and food trucks manage cash flow and invest in their business.



Control cash flow while investing in growth with Table Needs Capital

This scene suggests the use of Table Needs Capital for financing the addition of a coffee program in a bagel shop, with a point of sale system on display. The owner is organizing boxes and setting up coffee equipment.



With Table Needs Capital, owners and operators in the food service industry have increased access to flexible, on-demand restaurant financing. No lengthy application or personal credit check is required - eligible businesses are automatically pre-qualified and can receive funds as soon as two business days after approval.

FEATURED BENEFITS OF TABLE NEEDS CAPITAL RESTAURANT FINANCING INCLUDE:



No lengthy application: There's no personal credit check and no complicated application process. Eligibility is based on factors such as payment volume and history on Table Needs' payment solution.

Receive funds quickly: Restaurant financing funds typically arrive in as soon as two business days, directly into the customer's bank account.

One flat fee: Pay one flat fee that never changes. There are no compounding interest charges or late fees. Pay when you get paid: Repayment is fully automated and adjusts to the customer's daily sales. Stripe deducts a fixed percentage of sales until the total owed is repaid.

"With the addition of Table Needs Capital, we are able to help our customers get over common financial hurdles that stall growth and create instability in their businesses," said Ben Simmons, CEO of Table Needs."The restaurant industry is notorious for its volatility, making it difficult for many restaurant owners to secure restaurant financing to weather economic uncertainties or invest in their business."

TABLE NEEDS: THE RELIABLE PARTNER FOR INDEPENDENT QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANTS, COFFEE SHOPS, AND FOOD TRUCKS

The launch of Table Needs Capital and restaurant financing is the most recent proof of the restaurant POS company's commitment to helping independent quick service restaurants and food trucks run profitable businesses. From an all-in-one restaurant point of sale system featuring an integrated kitchen display system , online ordering, QR code ordering, and menu management as well as professional services like restaurant marketing , restaurant licenses and permits, sales tax automation, and bookkeeping, Table Needs offers restaurant owners a profit-focused approach to operating their restaurants.

TO LEARN MORE ABOUT TABLE NEEDS PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Products



Point of Sale Mobile App:

Point of Sale:

Online Ordering: Scan to Order and Pay:

Services



Legal:

Marketing:

Bookkeeping: Menu Design and Management:

Resources

Blog:

ABOUT TABLE NEEDS

Table Needs, Inc. is a fast-growing provider of restaurant technology and business services for quick service restaurants, coffee shops, and food trucks. Built to grow with your business without requiring disruptive updates or hardware overhauls, restaurants can start where they are and add on features, like commission-free online ordering, sales tax automation, cash discount program, staff management, digital marketing, bookkeeping, and more, as goals and growth develop. For more information about Table Needs Needs, visit

Contact Information

Robby Trione

Marketing Director

[email protected]

3348681891

SOURCE: Table Needs, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.