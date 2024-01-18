ICESCO Meeting Concludes In Jeddah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The Executive Council of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) concluded the 44th edition in Jeddah on Thursday by approving all documents, reports and projects submitted.

The council's adoption of all documents submitted is considered an incentive for ICESCO with all its sectors and departments to raise the organization's expectations and adopt immediate steps so as to fulfill relevant goals, said Director-General Dr. Salem Almalik during the concluding session.

Dr. Almalik thanked the council's members for their fruitful proposals as well as efforts they put during this session.

On his part, Secretary-General of the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science Ahmad Al-Balheed announced that Saudi Arabia has submitted a request to host the 15th session in 2025 and that Saudi Arabia will offer 200 scholarships for outstanding students from the Islamic world to study in Saudi Arabia's top universities.

During the session, a clip was shown of the "ICESCO Journey with ISO", which included details about the organization's ISO certificates in the management of resources, quality and risks. (end)

